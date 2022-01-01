E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2021

Pop the bubbly! Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Jade and more stars rang in the New Year with special celebrations. Take a look inside their parties below.

Hello, 2022! 

This year, Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated New Year's Eve by looking back on the ups and downs of 2021 and getting dressed up for festivities with friends and family.

Celebs including Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Jade, Halsey, Mindy Kaling and more gave glimpses inside their at-home and on-the-go celebrations before the clock struck midnight. Whether they rang in the New Year by counting down for the ball to drop or by simply chilling on the couch, these stars are clearly feeling 2022.

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston wrote on Instagram that she was certainly "#feeling22" by sharing a polaroid photo with her new love, John Hersey. "NYE looked a little different this year," she captioned the pic, "so here is a picture of us dressing up together for the first time. 2021 - thanks for the memories! #2022 - we can't wait to meet ya! And the best year yet begins..right now."

Take a look at how these A-listers celebrated New Year's Eve 2021 and New Year's Day 2022! 

Instagram
Katie Thurston and John Hersey

Katie shared the first pic of herself and John "dressing up together."

Instagram
Olivia Jade

Olivia had a hilarious message while saying goodbye to 2021.

Instagram
Demi Lovato

Demi was cozy in flannel, writing, "I might even stay up till midnight." 

Instagram
Amelia Gray

Amelia celebrated with a wild photo montage with friends.

Instagram
Halsey

"Champagne for my real friends, real pain for my sham friends," wrote the musician, who stunned in a little black dress.

Instagram
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The couple spent NYE in London, where they watched the musical Cabaret on the West End. "It was wonderful and the venue was gorgeous," Chrissy wrote. "now horizontal on the couch looking forward to beautiful things in 2022."

Instagram
Lea Michele

Lea had a "parents night away" for NYE.

Instagram
Giannina Gibelli

The Love Is Blind star donned a white silky dress and long black gloves for NYE.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Happy New Years to fellow party animals ONLY," she wrote.

Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin posed in a sparkling dress and strappy heels for the holiday.

Instagram
Kathryn Newton

The Big Little Lies star posted a pic of herself in a tiara, as she should.

Instagram
Busy Philipps

The Girls5eva actress shared, "Happy. New. Year. To. You."

Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter

The singer marked the end of 2021 with a pic from bed, captioning it, "good night 2021 sleep tight." 

 

