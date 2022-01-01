See How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2021

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson Dish on "Miley's New Year's Eve Party"

Hello, 2022!

This year, Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated New Year's Eve by looking back on the ups and downs of 2021 and getting dressed up for festivities with friends and family.

Celebs including Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Jade, Halsey, Mindy Kaling and more gave glimpses inside their at-home and on-the-go celebrations before the clock struck midnight. Whether they rang in the New Year by counting down for the ball to drop or by simply chilling on the couch, these stars are clearly feeling 2022.

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston wrote on Instagram that she was certainly "#feeling22" by sharing a polaroid photo with her new love, John Hersey. "NYE looked a little different this year," she captioned the pic, "so here is a picture of us dressing up together for the first time. 2021 - thanks for the memories! #2022 - we can't wait to meet ya! And the best year yet begins..right now."