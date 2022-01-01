See Stormi Webster Save Kris Jenner From Answering Question About Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson REUNITE in NYC

Granddaughter to the rescue!

Kylie Jenner's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, expertly helped Kris Jenner dodge a question during a televised New Year's Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31.

During CNN's countdown to 2022, Andy Cohen asked Kris about Kim Kardashian's new romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but the momager's lips were sealed.

"Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson," Andy told Kris, who was Zooming into the interview from home. "Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?"

When co-host Anderson Cooper remarked about Andy's "digging," Kris responded, "I know, he's always digging."

Suddenly, Stormi popped into the frame. "Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi," Kris told her granddaughter. "You sit right here."

Anderson and Andy waved hi to Stormi, and Kris remarked, "Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." The segment ended without her weighing in on Kim and Pete's love life.