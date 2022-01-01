Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Brown Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Kane Brown Talks Life as a New Father

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown are ending 2021 with an exciting announcement!

The country music superstar and his wife of three years surprised fans on Friday, Dec. 31, by announcing the birth of their second child. "New year, New family member," Kane captioned an Instagram post featuring the first photos of the newborn. "Welcome to the family Kodi Jane secrets finally out."

The bundle of joy joins big sister Kingsley, 2, in the Brown family. Kane and Katelyn welcomed their first child in Oct. 2019. "KB3," the "One Thing Right" singer captioned the first photo of his daughter, posted to Instagram at the time. "Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!"

One month after becoming a dad, the 28-year-old artist spoke to E! News about his family's exciting new chapter. "It's been amazing, man," he shared on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards. "I got two girls at home now." As Kane told E! News, his daughter is "teaching me that I can be patient."