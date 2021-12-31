Betty White Dead at 99: Look Back at Her Best Roles

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Betty White is gone but her memory lives on through her many TV shows and movies.

On Friday, Dec. 31, an agent for the 99-year-old actress confirmed her passing in a statement.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas told People. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.""

The beloved star got her start in Hollywood as a radio actress before nabbing roles on game shows and films. Later in her career, a 28-year-old Betty became the lead actress in the syndicated series Life With Elizabeth, which she produced and starred in for three years.

She went on to host her own daily talk show, The Betty White Show, for a number of years, while making the occasional appearance on Today and The Tonight Show.

But younger generations know White as the kind-hearted character Rose from Golden Girls. Betty was the last living star of the beloved series: Rue McClanahan died at 76 in 2010 from a stroke, Bea Arthur passed at age 86 from complications caused by cancer and Estelle Getty died in 2008.