See Kourtney Kardashian's Family Christmas Portrait With Travis Barker and Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's families came together to celebrate Christmas in fabulous style, as seen in new photos.

Dec 31, 2021 7:07 PM
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansHolidaysCelebrities
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling the love this holiday season.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a look at how she and Travis spent Christmas Eve with new photos of their blended family. In the portraits, Kourtney sits with Atiana de la Hoya, Alabama Barker and Penelope Disick, while Travis and son Landon Barker pose behind the ladies.

"'Twas the night before Christmas," she captioned the carousel.

Another picture shows Kourtney posing in front of a Christmas tree with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. And in one adorable shot, Penelope and Travis appear to be playing a game near grandma MJ.

Even Santa joined in on the fun! Kourtney took a picture with Ol' Saint Nick, sitting on his lap and giving the camera her best smile.

Travis commented on the pics, "Everyday is Christmas with all of you," to which Kourtney replied, "we are so blessed."

The Blink-182 drummer's daughters also chimed in, with Alabama expressing love for Travis and Kourt and Atiana commenting, "cutest."

Kourtney and Travis started dating last year and are now planning a wedding following their engagement in October. And it's safe to say that their kids will play a role in the nuptials. In May, a source told E! News, "Both of Travis' kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It's been a great fit for everyone." 

To see the blended family, check out the photos below!

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

