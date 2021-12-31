Shawn Mendes Admits He's Having a "Hard Time With Social Media" One Month After Camila Cabello Breakup

Watch : Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

Shawn Mendes' relationship status with social media? It's complicated.

Though he's recently taken a step back from Instagram, the superstar singer returned to the social media platform on Dec. 30 to thank fans for supporting his breakup anthem, "It'll Be Okay." In a video message taken at his home in Toronto, Mendes, 23, told his Instagram followers, "I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay' and posting videos. I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

Mendes, who confirmed his breakup from Camila Cabello in November, went on to share, "When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I'm writing songs I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it."