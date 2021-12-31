E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shawn Mendes Admits He's Having a "Hard Time With Social Media" One Month After Camila Cabello Breakup

While discussing his breakup song "It'll Be Okay," Shawn Mendes explained why he's been having a tough time going on social media lately. Watch his personal message to fans below.

Shawn Mendes' relationship status with social media? It's complicated.

Though he's recently taken a step back from Instagram, the superstar singer returned to the social media platform on Dec. 30 to thank fans for supporting his breakup anthem, "It'll Be Okay." In a video message taken at his home in Toronto, Mendes, 23, told his Instagram followers, "I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay' and posting videos. I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

Mendes, who confirmed his breakup from Camila Cabello in November, went on to share, "When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I'm writing songs I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it."

The Grammy nominee also noted that he's seen TikTok videos of fans crying over his song. "And I hope that's because there's some truth in the song and there lies honesty in it," he said. "And I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it and I feel so grateful that people are be vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it."

"I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation," Mendes concluded his message. "I see you guys and I see how much love you're giving this song and giving me and that means the world to me. So thank you, I love you guys."

Mendes dropped "It'll Be Okay" on Dec. 1, just weeks after he and Cabello, 24, announced their split. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they said in a joint statement, posted to social media on Nov. 17. "We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

It was just days ago, on Dec. 26, that Cabello herself announced a "detox" from social media. "Going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all."

