Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Osbourne Is Engaged

Jack Osbourne is engaged to interior designer Aree Gearhart, with parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne sending their well wishes. See their "winter wonderland" proposal pic below.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne will soon have a new daughter-in-law.

The couple's son, Jack Osbourne, revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Aree Gearhart—and she said yes!

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her."

The 36-year-old TV host added, "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then [sic] anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then [sic] I am right now."

Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and they share children Pearl Osbourne, 9, Andy Osbourne, 6, and Minnie Osbourne, 3.

After announcing the engagement, he shared a selfie of the couple all bundled up in the snow, wearing beanies and coats while Aree revealed her oval-shaped diamond ring.

2021 Celebrity Engagements

She also posted a close-up on her Instagram Story. "today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland," the interior designer shared. "i'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

Needless to say, Aree has already been welcomed into the Osbourne fam. 

Sharon sent her congratulations with a social media message of her own, writing, "Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud... We are blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness." 

His sister, Kelly Osbourne, captured photos of Aree spending the holidays with her. She captioned them: "We are family" and "farm time." She commented on the engagement announcement to say, "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"

Sharon and Ozzy split in 2016 after more than 30 years of marriage, before reconciling.

As for Jack's ex, Lisa has since dated Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin, but E! News reported in September that they had called it off.

