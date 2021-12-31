Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Osbourne Is Engaged

Watch : Jerry O'Connell Replaces Sharon Osbourne on "The Talk"

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne will soon have a new daughter-in-law.

The couple's son, Jack Osbourne, revealed that he proposed to girlfriend Aree Gearhart—and she said yes!

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 30. "Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her."

The 36-year-old TV host added, "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then [sic] anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then [sic] I am right now."

Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019, and they share children Pearl Osbourne, 9, Andy Osbourne, 6, and Minnie Osbourne, 3.

After announcing the engagement, he shared a selfie of the couple all bundled up in the snow, wearing beanies and coats while Aree revealed her oval-shaped diamond ring.