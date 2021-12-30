See James Lafferty's One Tree Hill Reunion With "Uncle Cooper" Michael Trucco

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Teases "One Tree Hill" Reunion

Siri, play "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

One Tree Hill stars James Lafferty and Michael Trucco reunited on Wednesday, Dec. 29, sharing a glimpse of their meetup on Instagram. In a photo, the two posed in front of a sign that was edited to say "One Tree Hill." Michael captioned the pic, "Sign seems legit. Always a good day when I get to spend time catching up with my buddy/nephew @jameslafferty."

James went on to re-share the photo on his Instagram Story, joking, "Just hangin' with Uncle Cooper."

Though One Tree Hill fans know Michael as the kind brother of Deb Lee, Netflix viewers know him as Midnight Mass' Wade Scarborough. The Mike Flanagan series is just one of the many roles the star has nabbed since leaving Tree Hill in 2006.

And while Michael's moved on to bigger things, he has never forgotten his roots—just like the rest of the cast.