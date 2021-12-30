E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See James Lafferty's One Tree Hill Reunion With "Uncle Cooper" Michael Trucco

Once a raven, always a raven. One Tree Hill's James Lafferty reunited with his on-screen uncle Michael Trucco, who left The CW series in season four.

Siri, play "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

One Tree Hill stars James Lafferty and Michael Trucco reunited on Wednesday, Dec. 29, sharing a glimpse of their meetup on Instagram. In a photo, the two posed in front of a sign that was edited to say "One Tree Hill." Michael captioned the pic, "Sign seems legit. Always a good day when I get to spend time catching up with my buddy/nephew @jameslafferty."

James went on to re-share the photo on his Instagram Story, joking, "Just hangin' with Uncle Cooper."

Though One Tree Hill fans know Michael as the kind brother of Deb Lee, Netflix viewers know him as Midnight Mass' Wade Scarborough. The Mike Flanagan series is just one of the many roles the star has nabbed since leaving Tree Hill in 2006.

And while Michael's moved on to bigger things, he has never forgotten his roots—just like the rest of the cast.

Over the years, the cast members, including Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, have reunited to celebrate the show that brought them together. To see those nostalgia-inducing moments, check out the photos below!

Instagram
Uncle Cooper!

Michael Trucco and James Lafferty photoshopped a sign to pay tribute to the show. "Sign seems legit," Michael wrote. "Always a good day when I get to spend time catching up with my buddy/nephew."

Instagram
Friends Forever

James Lafferty and Bryan Greenberg had a mini One Tree Hill reunion and were joined by Jamie Chung and Alexandra Park.

Instagram
The O.G.'s

As Hilarie shared, these three will always be there for another, through "thick and thin."

Instagram
Tric

Fans were loving this reunion, including Kristin Cavallari, who commented a heart on the post.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Hilarie and Robert give the camera a cheeky look in this selfie.

Instagram
Girl Power

It's safe to say these former cast mates will be BFFs.

Instagram
Say Cheese

Clearly, someone cannot contain their excitement over this reunion. 

Instagram
Cooper's Return

Throughout the many seasons of One Tree Hill, fans got to know and love many a character, including Michael Trucco's Cooper. As die-hard fans will recall, the conniving Rachel seduced Cooper and tricked him into thinking she was having his baby in the second season. The gig was up, however, when they both got in a car accident and she had to confess she lied about the whole thing, thus leading to Cooper's exit. 

Instagram
Angel of Death

Hilarie poses with the famous Angel of Death character that used to plague her. 

