Brands Celebs Love So Much They Invested in Them

Sometimes you love something so much that you invest thousands or millions of dollars in it.
While that might not be the case for the majority of us, celebrities like Jay-Z, Oprah and Reese Witherspoon have built up impressive portfolios of companies they love and believe in; to the point, their support can be measured by the millions.
From Spanx and Poppi's prebiotic sodas to Hydrow rowing machines, we rounded up 14 companies in the food, wellness and beauty spaces that celebs have put their money behind.
Scroll below to live like your favorite, financially-savvy stars!
Clevr Blends
If you haven't tried Clevr Blends delicious SuperLattes, this is your sign to buy some! The wellness brand is backed by Meghan Markle, who turned Oprah onto the brand. On OprahDaily.com, Oprah said, "My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too."
Partake Foods
You can treat yourself to something sweet without the guilt thanks to Partake's mouth-watering baked goods! They are so good that celebs like Rihanna and Marcy Venture Partners (co-founded by Jay-Z) have invested in the WOC-founded food brand. We suggest ordering the Crunchy Variety Pack, so you can sample all of the amazing cookie flavors.
Hydrow Rower
Lizzo, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Timberlake, Whitney Cummings, Travis Kelce and Kevin Hart are among the many celebs who are rowing their way to the bank by investing in Hydrow! The at-home stationary rowing machine will engage your core and brain while helping you tone and build muscle. With the Hydrow Rower, you'll get access to 3,000+ on-demand workouts, including rowing, pilates, yoga, strength, and conditioning, plus unlimited profiles for everyone in your family so that each of you can work out with Hydrow on both the rower and app.
JUST Water - Premium Pure Still Spring Water (12-Pack)
Jaden Smith was only 10 years-old when he got the idea for JUST Water, a refreshing alkaline spring water packaged in bottles made from recycled materials.
In Common Beauty
Did you know Lord Disick a.k.a Scott Disick is partner of In Common Beauty? "Today, men have changed the way they care for themselves – from their daily grooming routines, to the non-traditional products they use every day. To meet this change, I wanted to partner with IN COMMON. I've been a friend of the brand for years and this partnership was a long time coming," Scott shared via press release in August.
Among the brand's many celeb-approved products, the Magic Myst is a stand-out favorite. It's a multi-functional leave-in detangler that works to restore and strengthen hair while protecting against heat damage.
Vital Proteins
You can't deny how great Jennifer Anniston looks! Her secret? Vital Proteins collagen. The Morning Show actor revealed, "Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I've always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago. Now, to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me."
Spanx
Celebs are just like us! They can't live without Spanx's magical shapewear. In November, it was announced Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon joined global investing firm Blackstone in acquiring a majority stake in the brand.
LOOPS Variety Loop Face Mask Set
In addition to being an actor, model and the owner of her own clothing line, Emily Ratajkowski is also a partner and creative director of Loops, a beauty company known for their hydrogel masks. If the author's glowing skin wasn't convincing enough, we can attest to the transformative power of Loops' masks.
CLMBR
Jay-Z, Novak Djokovic and Pitbull have put their money behind CLMBR's vertical climbing machine. This at-home workout will engage your whole body thanks to on-demand classes combining high-intensity cardio, resistance and strength training on a large-format touch display.
Snowdays Grain-Free Pizza Bites
Even Black Widow loves pizza! Scarlett Johansson is a partner and creative director of Snowdays' grain-free pizza bites filled with organic vegetables, grass-fed mozzarella and olive oil. Check out this cute video of the actor expressing her love for the tasty snack!
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda (12-Pack)
We guess we aren't the ones who can't get enough of Poppi's prebiotic sodas. Russell Westbrook, the Chainsmokers, Kygo, Halsey and Ellie Goulding are among the many celebs who have invested in the wellness brand. With less than 20 calories and under 5g of sugar per can, there's no room for guilt when you crack open a Poppi!
Spencer Barnes LA
Want to look as good as Christie Brinkley? Try out SBLA's Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand. The neck sculpting treatment will have your neck, jawline and chin looking snatched and youthful. The actress loved the treatment so much that she joined forces with the brand as an investor!
Unspiked by Cann - Variety Pack
Want to sip on something that will make you feel good? Try out Cann, a social tonic backed by Kate Hudson! We recommend their Unspiked drinks that are packed with herbs, bubbles, and natural flavors minus THC.
Oatly Low Fat Oatmilk - 0.5gal
You know who is not having regular milk in their coffee? Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Natalie Portman. They all invested in the oat-powered milk alternative.
