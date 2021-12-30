Olivia Munn Reveals How She and John Mulaney Are Bonding With Baby Malcolm in New Photo

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are cooking up new family traditions with their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

On Dec. 30, the 41-year-old actress shared several snaps of the stand-up comedian, 39, having some fun with their baby boy in the kitchen as they prepare to ring in the new year. As Olivia's mom made a batch of bánh bao—stuffed Vietnamese buns—for the family's New Year's Eve dinner, the couple couldn't help but to get their child involved in process.

In one photo shared to Olivia's Instagram Stories, John playfully held up little Malcolm as the newborn sat in an empty steamer pot.

The Violet star joked in the caption, "Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe."

Olivia also posted a close-up of her little one, calling him "adora-bao."

However, Olivia and John's passion for food isn't the only thing they're passing down to Malcolm. It seems that their new bundle of joy has also inherited his dad's love of baseball—rocking a jersey-inspired onesie that reads: "Future All-Star."