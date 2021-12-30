Justin Long Confirms He's in a Relationship

It seems Justin Long has taken the advice of his character, Alex, from He's Just Not That Into You: "If a guy wants to date you, he will make it happen."
The 43-year-old actor revealed that he is no longer single while speaking with actress Fortune Feimster for his Life Is Short With Justin Long podcast.
Though Justin didn't reveal the identity of his girlfriend, he did share one fun fact about her.
When he asked Fortune to name her "go-to pizza topping," Fortune replied, "This is controversial: Pineapple."
"People have been saying that lately," Justin—who votes no on pineapple—said during the Dec. 28 episode. "It's funny, my girlfriend said hers is—she loves the pineapple, too. I've never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza."
The Mindy Project star noted that "Italian people get very angry" about the fruity topping. "I know," Justin said.
In 2020, Justin said on his podcast that he was finding it difficult to date during the coronavirus lockdown, saying, "I'm not that young. That's another problem, in quarantine, how? How do you do that? I think the mistake I've made in the past is getting to know somebody over text and not really being around them."
E! News has reached out to his rep for comment.
In the past, Justin was romantically linked to actresses including Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore, who shared an "appreciation post" for her ex in 2020.
More recently, he's been working on the TV show F Is for Family, starring in the film Lady of the Manor and chatting with stars including Ryan Phillippe, Stanley Tucci and Cecily Strong for his podcast.
Earlier this year, Justin was seen filming a movie in Arkansas with Kate Bosworth, and judging by their social media messages, the co-stars had a great time on set.
"There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person," Kate wrote on Instagram in May. "Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6 day weeks. The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid."
She told Justin that he is "a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f-kn. rad human being."
Kate, 38, continued, "THANK YOU for lifting us up... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya."
Justin proved to be quite the jokester in response. "It pales in comparison to my Instagram tribute to [you] where I tagged you on the peeing cow genitals," he wrote, later teasing, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."
He also told Kate, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."