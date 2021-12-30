Justin Long Confirms He's in a Relationship

Watch : Justin Long Almost Throws His Back Out While Twerking

It seems Justin Long has taken the advice of his character, Alex, from He's Just Not That Into You: "If a guy wants to date you, he will make it happen."

The 43-year-old actor revealed that he is no longer single while speaking with actress Fortune Feimster for his Life Is Short With Justin Long podcast.

Though Justin didn't reveal the identity of his girlfriend, he did share one fun fact about her.

When he asked Fortune to name her "go-to pizza topping," Fortune replied, "This is controversial: Pineapple."

"People have been saying that lately," Justin—who votes no on pineapple—said during the Dec. 28 episode. "It's funny, my girlfriend said hers is—she loves the pineapple, too. I've never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza."

The Mindy Project star noted that "Italian people get very angry" about the fruity topping. "I know," Justin said.

In 2020, Justin said on his podcast that he was finding it difficult to date during the coronavirus lockdown, saying, "I'm not that young. That's another problem, in quarantine, how? How do you do that? I think the mistake I've made in the past is getting to know somebody over text and not really being around them."