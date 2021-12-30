E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sam Heughan Just Learned That Pal Tom Ellis Auditioned for an Outlander Bad Guy

Sam Heughan reacted to Tom Ellis' confession that he auditioned to play a famous Outlander villain. See what was shared here.

This Outlander fun fact will have you saying "Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ!"

For a chat with Square Mile, Outlander star Sam Heughan was interviewed by his close friend Tom Ellis. However, during the Q&A, Ellis, who is best known for playing the titular role in Lucifer, revealed that he was almost Heughan's co-star.

"I'm going to let you into a little secret," he said. "I auditioned for Outlander, not for Jamie Fraser but for Tobias Menzies' part, 'Black Jack' Randall."

That means if Ellis landed the part, he would've been Heughan's character's biggest on-screen rival. For those who need a refresher, Black Jack is the descendant of Claire's husband Frank, and he just so happened to be the wicked Captain that terrorized Claire and Jamie for three seasons. He infamously raped Jamie in season one of the period drama.

So it isn't surprising that Heughan had quite the reaction to this surprising tidbit, commenting, "Firstly, dude, I'm not sure how I'd have felt having you, I don't know, assault me shall we say."

Though the pair both agreed that Ellis' casting would've been "tricky," Heughan acknowledged that his friend probably would've done a solid job. "I know we would have had a great time," he continued. "Actually, you would have been brilliant at that because Frank Randall is this charming, loveable character and then Black Jack, the other part you would have had to play, is just violent."

He added, "It's a great part. Tobias, of course, does an amazing job but that would have been so different."

As for what we can expect from the new season of Outlander? Season six will see "a continuation of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie's fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America," according to the network.

Outlander season six will return March 6 on Starz.

