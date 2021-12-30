Kourtney Kardashian Just Became Tattoo Twins With Travis Barker & We Have No Words

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Travis Close to Her Heart With New Bling

New Year, new shoes...and new tats?

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of Polaroid snapshots alongside fiancé Travis Barker on Dec. 29, and while the Poosh founder was showing off a slinky black cutout dress and silver grills, Travis added a little extra detail with a fun filter, courtesy of influencer Cheyenne Randall.

"This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik," Cheyenne, who uses handle @indiangiver, captioned.

The pic featured a faux chest butterfly tattoo and long rose sleeves on Kourtney to match Travis' ink. The pic certainly had us do a double take!

Blink-182 drummer Travis has voiced his love of tattoos on Instagram, clapping back at a critic earlier this month.

"When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," Travis commented on Instagram in response on Dec. 3. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"