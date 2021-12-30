Amy Schumer Shares New Photos With Son Gene and Husband Chris Fisher Taken by Grandpa

Watch : Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Amy Schumer's new family photos are heartwarming enough to be her next holiday card.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the actress and comedian, 40, posted a collection of charming photos on Instagram of her family celebrating the holidays together, including husband Chris Fischer and their 2-year-old son, Gene.

When giving photo credit in the post's caption, Amy revealed that the snapshots were taken by a very special relative: "photos by @bertfisch (grandpa)."

The five photos range from a singular black-and-white image of Chris holding a camera to an adorable family portrait of Amy and Chris dressed comfortably in sweats and pajamas as they hold their excited toddler in their arms.

The cutest of all, however, is the final photo: a snapshot of Gene taking a peek at the camera from behind a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal.

In October 2018, Amy announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Chris, who she'd married in February of that year.