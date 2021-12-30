Virginia Giuffre Says Jury Gave Her "Justice" After Finding Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty

Watch : Ghislaine Maxwell Found GUILTY in Sex Trafficking Trial

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking victims, is speaking out following Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the late financier's girlfriend was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges and found guilty of helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. Giuffre, 38, did not testify during Maxwell's trial, which focused on acts against four other people, but later took to Twitter to voice her thoughts on the outcome.

"My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I will remember this day always," she tweeted. "Having lived with the horrors of Maxwell's abuse, my heart goes out to the many other girls and young women who suffered at her hands and whose lives she destroyed."

Giuffre added, "I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be."

Maxwell, 60, was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for convicted sex offender Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019 in jail while awaiting his own sex abuse trial.