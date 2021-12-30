Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch : Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News

Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her.

As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."

In a recent interview with People ahead of her 100th birthday, White jokingly commented on Reynolds' crush. "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me," she told the outlet, "but Robert Redford is The One."

After the article was published, Reynolds couldn't help but respond in his signature humor, tweeting early Dec. 30, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."