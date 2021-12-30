E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meghan King Sets the Record Straight on "Distance" With Ex Cuffe Biden

Meghan King revealed whether distance was a factor in her split with Cuffe Biden after less than three months of marriage.

While the cause of Meghan King's split from Cuffe Biden Owens is unclear, the former reality star eliminated one potential reason for their divorce.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said in a statement to E! News that distance didn't play a role in their breakup. "Cuffe lived with me. We didn't have any distance," she said. "We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever."

Meghan previously confirmed their separation in an Instagram Story shared on Dec. 27: "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness," she continued, "as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

Cuffe has yet to publicly address their divorce.

The pair tied the knot at Cuffe's parent's home in October, just one month after they went public with their relationship. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the wedding, which was featured in Brides magazine.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," Meghan said of their instant connection. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

And in a joint statement, she and Cuffe offered advice to other brides and grooms: "Don't let anyone make it about anything other than your love for each other and the commitment you're making to each other. And, do it on your terms. If you're lucky enough to have two families that 'get it' like we do, you've got everything you need."

 

Meghan's 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart, who she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, took part in the big day.

E! News reached out to Cuffe for comment.

