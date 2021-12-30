E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Proposal Site for Romantic Date

Love is still in the air for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! Scroll on to see the couple enjoy a date night at the place where they got engaged two months ago.

Let's go, don't wait, it's date night for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, had a very special night this week when they revisited the site where they got engaged. Hitting the beach at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., the pair were spotted with glasses in hand as they took a sunset stroll alongside the waterfront.

For the occasion, Kourtney wore a long, black leather trench coat and combat boots. Meanwhile, her fiancé looked equally edgy in a black jacket layered on top of dark pants and a hoodie with studded with silver spikes.

In addition to drinks on the beach, the pair also enjoyed a candlelit dinner at Oliver's of Monecito. Kourtney tagged the plant-based restaurant in a Boomerang video of what appeared to be a fruit crumble and two cups of hot tea. Travis, who is vegan, also shared a close-up of their dessert on his own Instagram Stories.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

The couple's romantic night comes two months after Travis proposed to Kourtney during a day trip to Montecito. The musician popped the question in front of members of Kourtney's family, including the Poosh founder's sister Khloe Kardashian, just as the sun was setting on the beach.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

According to another source, the Rosewood Miramar is "one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there."

Here's to making another memory! Scroll on for photos of Kourtney and Travis' latest getaway.

BACKGRID
Date Night

Kourtney and Travis hit the beach at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.

BACKGRID
Walk Down Memory Lane

The couple took a romantic stroll along the waterfront, where Travis proposed two months ago on Oct. 17.

BACKGRID
Drinks on the Beach

Kourtney and Travis both had glasses in hand as they took in the sunset.

BACKGRID
Match Made in Heaven

For their date night, the pair coordinated in matching black outfits.

Instagram
Loved Up

Travis snapped a cute photo of the two sitting in the sand.

Instagram
Feeling Festive

Even the rain couldn't put a damper on Kourtney's spirits. She posted a picture of the Christmas lights around town.

Instagram
Digging In

"TREAT YOURSELF don't cheat yourself," the reality star wrote of her pasta dish.

Instagram
Green With Envy

Travis shared his delicious indulgence: Spaghetti with broccoli from Tre Lune Ristorante.

Instagram
Setting the Tone

On the couple's playlist for the weekend? "Don't Make Sense" by Caspr, perfect for cloudy beachfront views.

Instagram
Christmas Spirit

Kourtney shared a photo of Christmas decor during the holiday season.

Instagram
Sweet as Can Be

Kourtney appeared to enjoy a crumble with ice cream at Oliver's of Montecito.

Instagram
Star Gazing

Both Travis and Kourt posted scenic views of the starscape during their cozy trip to the beach.

Instagram
All Ready

Before the vacation, the mother of three gave a glimpse at her matching luggage with all her travel essentials. 

