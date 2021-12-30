25 Stars Share Their Favorite Moisturizers: Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson & More

Kyle Richards declared, "If I were to pick one thing I couldn't live without out as a cream for my face, this is a 911 if it goes missing or if I run it. I cannot say enough good things about this stuff. I stumbled up on it a few years ago. I've been obsessed ever since. I put it on at night after I wash my face. I put it on before I put my makeup and sunblock on. It is my go-to. I have to have one in my purse, in my house, and it just has to be everywhere."

"It's amazing. It's a miracle. I feel like it really hydrates and plumps up my skin. It's a great cream because it doesn't roll when I put makeup on. I can't live a day without it."