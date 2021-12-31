Pour One Out for These Reality TV Couples Who Broke Up in 2021

Watch : Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!

Sometimes, reality bites.

While many couples will ring in 2022 with a kiss at midnight, some reality TV love stories won't continue in the new year.

From Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark ending their rosy romance to Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim closing their time together, there were several stars who parted ways. There's also been plenty to keep up with following Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's split and several Married at First Sight alums have faced a Decision Day once again.

They weren't the only ones to call it quits. There were also Bravolebrity breakups, Sister Wives shockers and more.

Fans will just have to stay tuned to see what's next for their favorite celebrities in the new year. But before the countdown officially begins and we raise a glass to new beginnings, take a look back at a few of the reality TV couples who split in 2021.