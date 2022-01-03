Your First Look at Freeform's New Series Single Drunk Female

Watch : "Single Drunk Female" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

After watching this trailer, you're going to want to immediately add this show to your watch-list!

Freeform's new series, Single Drunk Female, premieres Jan. 20 and we are ready for it. The dramedy, starring Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, follows Samantha Fink (Black-D'Elia), a 20-something alcoholic as she is forced to move back home to Boston and her overbearing mother Carol (Sheedy), in order to sober up and avoid jail time. And in an E! exclusive clip, we get a first look at what's to come in the new Simone Finch-created series.

"What brings you here today?" Samantha is asked at an AA meeting. "Public intoxication, destruction of personal property, almost blinding my coworker, being awesome," she replies.

"Hello, Smother," she says as she gets into her mom's car.

Carol, unfazed by Samantha's attitude, responds, "Did you just talk about me the whole time?"

"Yes, Mother. It's all about you," Samantha sarcastically replies. "But yeah, basically."