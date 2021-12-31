Relive the Best Harry Potter Moments Ahead of the HBO Max Reunion

Grab your Time Turner and let's take a trip down Hogwarts past.
The Kneazle's out of the bag—Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is arriving Jan. 1 on HBO Max. But before we pull out our chocolate frogs from the cupboard, pour ourselves a cold glass of Butterbeer and settle in to watch the special, wE! decided to celebrate by reminiscing on our favorite Harry Potter moments ahead of the new year. And yes of course, we included the sorting hat ceremony.
Thanks to the streamer, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger) are coming together to reflect on their Gryffindor days. But that's just the tip of the dungheap! Other cast and crew, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), are returning to the hallowed halls for the festivities.
From the moment Harry got Hedwig to the final Battle of Hogwarts, scroll through to see the best Harry Potter movie moments ever.