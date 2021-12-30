Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Prove They're "Swolemates" With Gym Date

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

No need to get too dressed up for date night when you're Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

The stars proved they keep the romance alive with their fitness regimen, sharing a video of themselves completing their workout routine side-by-side.

Justin and Jessica kept it casual in athletic gear and sneakers while working out at what appears to be a home gym. The "SexyBack" singer acknowledged they're true "Swolemates" who sweat it out together.

The couple teased that they might be offline for the rest of the year, adding, "See you in 2022." Clearly, they're already making good on any health-related New Year's resolutions.

While this might be the last we see of Justin and Jessica in 2021, the private pair has already blessed our holiday season by sharing a sweet pic of their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months.

"Thankful for my guys," Jessica captioned a pic of the family at their Montana residence for Christmas. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"