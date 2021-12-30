E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Prove They're "Swolemates" With Gym Date

Couples doing it all: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hit the gym ahead of New Year's, days after celebrating Christmas with their sons in Montana.

No need to get too dressed up for date night when you're Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

The stars proved they keep the romance alive with their fitness regimen, sharing a video of themselves completing their workout routine side-by-side.

Justin and Jessica kept it casual in athletic gear and sneakers while working out at what appears to be a home gym. The "SexyBack" singer acknowledged they're true "Swolemates" who sweat it out together.

The couple teased that they might be offline for the rest of the year, adding, "See you in 2022." Clearly, they're already making good on any health-related New Year's resolutions. 

While this might be the last we see of Justin and Jessica in 2021, the private pair has already blessed our holiday season by sharing a sweet pic of their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. 

"Thankful for my guys," Jessica captioned a pic of the family at their Montana residence for Christmas. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

The Sinner star has admitted she didn't intend to keep her most recent pregnancy under wraps, but the pandemic made it possible for them to stay out of the public eye.

"It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret," she said on the Armchair Expert podcast over the summer. "It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

See more precious moments from the Timberlake-Biel fam below.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

