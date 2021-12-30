Chris Martin Sells Malibu Mansion He Shared With Dakota Johnson: See Inside

Chris Martin has found a new piece of paradise.
Almost a year after moving into a $12.5 million house in Malibu with Dakota Johnson, a real estate source tells E! News that the Coldplay frontman, 44, has sold the property for a profit and purchased another mansion in the area.
"Chris bought and sold in Malibu in mid-December," the insider says. "He got an off-market offer on his Nantucket-style home for almost $2 million more than he paid for it, and he took it."
Not only did Chris get quite the shiny penny in the sale, but he was also able to put the cash towards a new home "in a more private and desirable location for $14.4 million," according to the source.
"He loves the [Malibu] area and has been scooping up properties," the insider adds. "He knows it's a great return on investment and he enjoys the process."
Back in March, another source told E! News that Chris had purchased a 5,338-square-foot mansion located within "walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on." At the time, the second insider noted that Dakota, 32, was "living there" with the singer.
So, what is it like to live like the couple? Take a tour of their former abode—complete with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms—in the gallery below!