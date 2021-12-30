E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chris Martin Sells Malibu Mansion He Shared With Dakota Johnson: See Inside

Chris Martin is moving on the up and up! A source tells E! News that the Coldplay frontman has sold the Malibu home he shared with Dakota Johnson and purchased another for a whopping $14.4 million.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 30, 2021 12:27 AMTags
Real EstateHomeCouplesChris MartinColdplayCelebritiesDakota Johnson
Watch: Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Chris Martin has found a new piece of paradise.

Almost a year after moving into a $12.5 million house in Malibu with Dakota Johnson, a real estate source tells E! News that the Coldplay frontman, 44, has sold the property for a profit and purchased another mansion in the area.

"Chris bought and sold in Malibu in mid-December," the insider says. "He got an off-market offer on his Nantucket-style home for almost $2 million more than he paid for it, and he took it."

Not only did Chris get quite the shiny penny in the sale, but he was also able to put the cash towards a new home "in a more private and desirable location for $14.4 million," according to the source.

"He loves the [Malibu] area and has been scooping up properties," the insider adds. "He knows it's a great return on investment and he enjoys the process."

photos
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: Romance Rewind

Back in March, another source told E! News that Chris had purchased a 5,338-square-foot mansion located within "walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on." At the time, the second insider noted that Dakota, 32, was "living there" with the singer.

So, what is it like to live like the couple? Take a tour of their former abode—complete with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms—in the gallery below!

MEGA
Chef's Kiss

Who needs to order take-out when this kitchen is a chef's dream! From the very trendy farmhouse sink to the massive island (which features a built-in wine cooler!), this is one dreamy area. 

MEGA
R&R

For those days when you want some alone time, draw a bath and overlook the gorgeous backyard scenery. The best part of this master bathroom? With the separate sinks and vanities, Dakota and Chris likely didn't fight over drawer space!

MEGA
Cozy Chic

A room so cozy, all you need is a good book and a glass of wine! The fireplace and built-in shelves (which perfectly stores all of the wood) make it all the more inviting. Plus, the double doors not only allow for plenty of natural light but you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while staying inside.

MEGA
Views on Views

We'd never want to leave this room if we had an attached balcony that overlooked the ocean!

MEGA
Bottom's Up

After cooking delicious meals, take a seat in the spacious dining room, which looks into the kitchen.

Trending Stories

1

Kardashian Manager Angela Kukawski Dead After Suspected Murder

2

Farrah Abraham Honors Daughter's Father on Anniversary of His Death

3

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in North West's Lip Sync Video

4
Exclusive

See Terry Bradshaw's Stepdaughter Lacey Share Her Surrogacy Journey

5

See Jennifer Garner Almost Light her "Kitchen on Fire" While Cooking

Latest News

See Jennifer Garner Almost Light her "Kitchen on Fire" While Cooking

Dwayne Johnson Accuses Vin Diesel of "Manipulation" as Feud Wages On

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are True "Swolemates" With Gym Date

Chris Martin Sells Malibu Mansion He Shared With Dakota Johnson

Is Emma Hernan Dating Her and Christine Quinn's Ex Peter? She Says...

Emma Watson Reveals "Problem" Cast Faced Filming Harry Potter

Kardashian Manager Angela Kukawski Dead After Suspected Murder