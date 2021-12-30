Chris Martin Sells Malibu Mansion He Shared With Dakota Johnson: See Inside

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

Chris Martin has found a new piece of paradise.

Almost a year after moving into a $12.5 million house in Malibu with Dakota Johnson, a real estate source tells E! News that the Coldplay frontman, 44, has sold the property for a profit and purchased another mansion in the area.

"Chris bought and sold in Malibu in mid-December," the insider says. "He got an off-market offer on his Nantucket-style home for almost $2 million more than he paid for it, and he took it."

Not only did Chris get quite the shiny penny in the sale, but he was also able to put the cash towards a new home "in a more private and desirable location for $14.4 million," according to the source.

"He loves the [Malibu] area and has been scooping up properties," the insider adds. "He knows it's a great return on investment and he enjoys the process."