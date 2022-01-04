25 Beauty Items Every Man Needs for 2022, According to Hollywood's Top Groomers

We interviewed these celebrity groomers because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing like a new year to start something new.

For many guys, the start of 2022 will feature resolutions like exercising harder, eating more healthy or complaining less. But what if one of them was focusing more on skincare?

"Before, the guys didn't really care," makeup artist Geneva Nash Morgan told E! News. "For men in general, keeping your skin clean and exfoliating once a week is a better idea for everyone. Men don't use moisturizers and they need to use them."

And according to 2022 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Nominee Joy Zapata, she has already seen trends that prove men's skincare is growing in popularity and demand. "In 2022, I think you will see a huge, massive blowup of men's products," the makeup artist predicted to E! News. "I see them already in the beauty supply stores and barber shops and that's where it starts."

Keep scrolling to see what the experts are recommending for the months ahead.