22 Fashion Items Every Man Needs for 2022, According to Hollywood's Top Stylists

We interviewed these celebrity stylists because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gentlemen, you've waited long enough. It's time to freshen up that closet.

A new year is here meaning it's appropriate to up your fashion game so you can look and feel your best as you accomplish all those resolutions. But where do you begin? E! News is here to help!

Just in time for 2022, we talked to Hollywood's top stylists who are responsible for dressing some of the most handsome men in Hollywood. Their tips and ideas are absolutely worth a look.

"After years of dark suits and almost two years of sweats, guys want more from their wardrobe now and want to try new looks," stylist Carrie Cramer told E! News. "When it comes to men's fashion, 2022 is about combining both comfort and style."

Get ready to take some notes and start shopping with some handsome looks below.