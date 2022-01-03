22 Fashion Items Every Man Needs for 2022, According to Hollywood's Top Stylists

We interviewed these celebrity stylists because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gentlemen, you've waited long enough. It's time to freshen up that closet.
A new year is here meaning it's appropriate to up your fashion game so you can look and feel your best as you accomplish all those resolutions. But where do you begin? E! News is here to help!
Just in time for 2022, we talked to Hollywood's top stylists who are responsible for dressing some of the most handsome men in Hollywood. Their tips and ideas are absolutely worth a look.
"After years of dark suits and almost two years of sweats, guys want more from their wardrobe now and want to try new looks," stylist Carrie Cramer told E! News. "When it comes to men's fashion, 2022 is about combining both comfort and style."
Get ready to take some notes and start shopping with some handsome looks below.
Meta Pant
Jeanne Yang
Recently Worked With: Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan, Simu Liu and Anthony Mackie
"The Meta Pant is such a great go to instead of jeans or dress pants as you transition out of sweats. They are stretchy, comfortable and so well priced. An upgrade to your wardrobe that looks stylish and is super comfortable."
Woven Belt
"Invest in a nice belt," Jeanne said. "A woven belt like this Nordstroms belt is nice as you can add or lose weight and it always fits. The rag and bone one for jeans or trousers will look even better as it develops a patina and you can keep it for years."
Pleated Dress Pants
Krista Roser
Recently Worked With: Taylor Lewan, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Michael Chandler and Ryan Hurd
"Over the last several years, men have gravitated to a slimmer, flat front dress slack. The shift to pleated more trouser leg is making a strong comeback seen on celebrities recently like The Rock and Nick Jonas on recent carpets. Pleated pants should be worn a little higher on your waist to achieve the elegant drape and shape they should be. Look best with shirts tucked in and belted for the finished look."
Cardigan Coats
"The cardigan sweater made a big splash in the Spring 2022 mens collections but in way of a coat," Krista said. "A great way to add a little warmth to those chilly days but in a more relaxed vibe. Pair with jeans, sweats or even shorts like shown in Dunhill and Jil Sander's collections."
Western Boots
Cherie Kilchrist
Recently Worked With: Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson
"I believe western wear is here to stay and not just in Tennessee. You don't have to be a true cowboy to rock this trend. Try pairing them with slim jeans and a leather jacket."
Utility Wear
"The feeling of the great outdoors is what everyone is thriving for these days," Cherie said. "Military vibes and green tones in clothing will express that."
Rhude Black Thierry Lasry Edition Rhodeo Sunglasses
Ugo Mozie II
Recently Worked With: Maluma, Jon Batiste, 24kGolden, Jeremy Pope, Stevie Wonder and Marlon Wayans
"One of my must have accessories of 2022 are these Rhude Thierry Lasry Glasses. The shape, quality and design is a standout classic you are sure to appreciate."
Cobra Black Leather
Candice Lambert McAndrews
Recently Worked With: Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Billie Joe Armstrong
"Masculine heels are my favorite trend in 2022. My husband actually has a few pairs. Bringing back the New York Dolls meets David Bowie vibe. Rick Owens has an exceptional kiss boot that works for men and is very comfortable. I think in this day and age, men should feel confident in expressing themselves through fashion and go for a heel!"
YND Men's Slim Fit 3 Piece Suit Set
"If you love to wear a splash of color, think pink!" Candice said. "There are some gorgeous pink suits for men coming. Ami has a beautiful pale pink rock 'n' roll tuxedo. Louis Vuitton has a vibrant pink suit for the brighter personalities who want a suit that pops."
Ralph Lauren Plaid Brushed Workshirt
Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe
Recently Worked With: Ian Somerhalder and Andrew East
"The workshirt! Who doesn't like a two-fer? This workshirt or 'shaket' is thick enough to be worn as a jacket, but also looks great all buttoned up!"
Bowery Lace Up
"Rugged lace up boot!" Lindsay recommended. "The boots with a vintage attitude. They are a nod to the past, but constructed to last a lifetime. Wear them with your favorite pair of jeans or casual suit."
A Hype Athletic Sneaker
London Wilmot
Recently Worked With: CeeDee Lamb, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Epps, Patrick Surtain II, Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins
"Sneakers are a wardrobe essential, there's just nothing quite like an outfit paired with an athletic sneaker to take things to the next level. The Jordan 1 for anyone out there due to its flashy yet minimal build, classic silhouette and host of colors to choose from, not to mention the fact that they do in fact look good on everyone."
Dark Pair of Denim
"Dark denim is almost always the best choice and if not, certainly the next best thing," London said. "Dark denim is versatile and strikes the perfect balance between casual and formal. Indigo is the tried and true Americana staple, but black and charcoal are equally appealing. Just add them to any outfit and embrace probably the most important piece of any man's wardrobe."
Bermuda Shorts
Danyul Brown
Recently Worked With: The Kid Laroi, Yungblud and Glass Animals
"Short shorts, no more. 2022 will see a surge in Bermuda shorts that will contradict the ever growing trend of short shorts among men. From Dior to Hermes and even the high street, options will be endless and the Bermuda short will be a key addition to any man's wardrobe for 2022."
AG Men's Everett Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Carrie Cramer
Recently Worked With: Daniel Tosh and Simon Lycett
"I am loving more baggier jeans and trousers moving from Winter into Spring 2022. If throwing on a pair of jeans that you wore from the '90s is too intimidating, start with a straight leg jean. It's a good transition out of skinny jeans, into a fuller leg. This is a perfect style that looks good on every body type."
Karlywindow Mens Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater
"Cardigan sweaters are also making a big splash in 2022," Carrie said. "Morphing out of a traditional wool sweater your grandpa would wear into a fun, everyday piece that can replace the suit jacket, cardigans are the perfect transition if you are ready to upgrade your style. Comfort is still playing a key role in 2022 and by adding a cardigan and giving up a traditional suit look, you are gaining a more versatile jacket option that can be dressed up or down. Wear to the office or on a date night, cardigans are great with jeans but also look amazing with a wide leg trouser or jogger."
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Non-Stretch Jeans
"Levi's are also a staple and although they have been popular in Europe for years they are making a comeback in the States and why not?" Carrie said. "The cut is classic and the fit is comfortable."
Commando Boxer Brief
Andrew Gelwicks
Recently Worked With: Rob Delaney, Wilson Cruz and Josh Andres Rivera
"Just like women, men need to be conscious of what they wear underneath their clothes too. Commando not only makes some of the best seamless underwear for women, but for men as well. Their boxer brief is perfect for when you are wearing something with a tighter fit and don't want any lines showing."
Corduroy Pants
"Brooks Brothers' new collection of younger-leaning, modern pants has been a recent favorite, with their corduroy trousers leading the pack," Andrew said. "They have that old-school feel with a modern take—and amazing color options to boot!"
Sleeveless Blazer
Mickey Freeman
Recently Worked With: Brett Gray, Echo Kellum, Marlon Wayans, Woody McClain, Samuel Adegoke and MoneyBagg Yo
"This sleeveless blazer is a perfect must-have because while it maintains the dressiness of a traditional blazer, the sleeveless component adds versatility and layering possibilities. Simply wearing it with a thin hoodie or turtleneck will easily bring much needed dimension and edginess to any outfit. It also never hurts that sleeveless blazers can be worn all year round. I love that it is a bold statement piece for the brave soul who chooses to wear it shirtless."
Theory Renew Regular Fit Wool Blend Coat
Kat Gosik
Recently Worked With: Tyrann Mathieu, PJ Washington, Troy Daniels, Wale and NLE Choppa
"This winter season going into 2022, a staple that every male should have in his closet is a structured coat. A nice coat is a great way to look put together without trying too hard and can be used during the day or a night out. I love this coat from Theory found at Nordstrom with a high collar. Another option is this Ambush suit coat with a side buckle to give a little extra flair without being over the top."
ADIDAS Rod Laver Vintage Sneaker
"Pairing a nice coat with a nice neutral sneaker such as New Balance 1500, or something simple like the ADIDAS Rod Laver Vintage Sneaker for a clean look is an easy way to nail a first date or attend any holiday party," Kat said. "I love the versatility of each item and how they can be interchanged."
—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams