Is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Dating Her and Christine Quinn's Ex Peter Cornell? She Says...

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan would like the world to know that the sun has officially set on her relationship with Peter Cornell, end stop.
Season four viewers of the Netflix hit series had a front-row seat to the drama surrounding Emma and her co-star Christine Quinn over their mutual ex and fellow Oppenheim Group member, Peter. Peter, who serves as the director of the sports and entertainment division of the brokerage firm—but remained unnamed throughout the season—casually came up throughout the show after Christine claimed that he'd dated both women at the same time.
Fast-forward to now, when rumors are circulating that Emma and Peter have been giving things one more shot, which Emma denies.
"That is 100 percent false," Emma said on the Dec. 28 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And what's so funny about that is the person that is trying to make that story even a story is you-know-who. It's so ridiculous. I mean, absolutely ridiculous to be honest with you."
Although the romance drama went down among the three several years ago and everyone has since moved on—Christine welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard in May—it's clear that the rehashing isn't quite over.
During the podcast, Emma also hinted at a recent photo of herself alongside her ex during an outing with friends that has made its way to social media—and claims she knows exactly how it got there.
"We have a friendship, we work together in a business setting," Emma said of her friendship with Peter. She alleged, "Christine took a picture of me and my ex at a group setting. Not everyone knows that, but the picture that's out there, at a group setting—it's me, my ex, his [friend] and another girlfriend of ours—Christine took that picture of us and gave it to people. So, fun fact for the day." E! News has reached out to Christine's reps for comment.
"I mean, she was there with her husband," Emma said, referring to the outing. "We saw her there…I mean, if you're taking pictures of your ex when you're with your husband, clearly something is wrong."
Of her current romantic status, Emma said, "I am 100 percent single. We are friends. If I choose to spend time with [Peter] or anybody else, it's not that big of a deal. But, [Christine] is unfortunately infatuated with if we spend time together or not."