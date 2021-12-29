Is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Dating Her and Christine Quinn's Ex Peter Cornell? She Says...

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn Talks Being a Villain

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan would like the world to know that the sun has officially set on her relationship with Peter Cornell, end stop.



Season four viewers of the Netflix hit series had a front-row seat to the drama surrounding Emma and her co-star Christine Quinn over their mutual ex and fellow Oppenheim Group member, Peter. Peter, who serves as the director of the sports and entertainment division of the brokerage firm—but remained unnamed throughout the season—casually came up throughout the show after Christine claimed that he'd dated both women at the same time.



Fast-forward to now, when rumors are circulating that Emma and Peter have been giving things one more shot, which Emma denies.



"That is 100 percent false," Emma said on the Dec. 28 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And what's so funny about that is the person that is trying to make that story even a story is you-know-who. It's so ridiculous. I mean, absolutely ridiculous to be honest with you."