Listen Up, Muggles: Emma Watson Reveals "Big Problem" the Cast Faced Filming First Harry Potter Movie

Like herding Cornish Pixies!

In a sneak peek, ahead of the Jan. 1 premiere of HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson dropped a Dungbomb and revealed the "big problem" the cast and crew faced while filming the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Watson explained in the special, which features cast and crew including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and director of the first and second films, Chris Columbus, that the child actors had a difficult time focusing.

"A big problem was like, throughout a take, our attention would like wane and come and go," Watson recalled.

To be fair, no one can blame them considering that the actors respectively playing Hermoine Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley were 10, 11 and 12.

Columbus added, "They'd say a line and then they'd smile at the camera or they were just so happy to be in a Harry Potter film that they couldn't contain their excitement long enough to focus on an entire scene."

With all those chocolate frogs and Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans on set, they probably all just had a sugar high!