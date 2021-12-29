Kardashian Business Manager Angela Kukawski Dead at 55 After Suspected Murder

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Angela Kukawski, a business manager whose clients include the Kardashians, has died at the age of 55 after what police have deemed a homicide.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities have launched an investigation after Kukawski was found dead inside of her car on Dec. 23 in Simi Valley, Calif.

In a press release, police said that Kukawski had been reported missing on Dec. 22. Investigators believe she was killed by her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, at their Sherman Oaks home before her body was transported to Simi Valley in her vehicle, the release stated.

Online jail records show that Barker was arrested on Dec. 23 in connection to the case. During an arraignment on Dec. 28, he was charged with one count of murder with malice and one count of torture "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury," according to court documents obtained by E! News.