Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Trial

The verdict is in for Ghislaine Maxwell.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, a jury returned a guilty verdict on five charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury.
The jury acquitted Maxwell of one count, enticement of a minor to travel and engage in illegal sex acts.
E! News reached out to Maxwell's attorney for comment.
In a statement released shortly after the verdict was announced, attorney Damian Williams applauded the prosecution, investigators and survivors. "A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable—facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children," he said in part. "Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls—now grown women—who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible"
The jury, consisting of six men and six women, began deliberations on Dec. 20, following a three-week trial that included over two dozen witness testimonies. Maxwell chose not to testify in her defense.
In July 2020, Maxwell was arrested and charged on six counts for her alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein abuse case. Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all six charges.
Epstein committed suicide in a New York City jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Prior to his death, the financier had pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls.
Maxwell has been accused of recruiting and trafficking women, one as young as 14, for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. According to the press release issued by the Department of Justice in July 2020, federal investigators believe the 60-year-old socialite "played a critical role in the grooming and abuse of minor victims that took place in locations including New York, Florida, and New Mexico."
The press release continued, "In addition, as alleged, Maxwell made several false statements in sworn depositions in 2016."
According to NBC News, Maxwell's attorneys argued that she has been turned into a scapegoat in the wake of Epstein's death, as he never stood trial. Additionally, they claimed that Maxwell was used by Epstein, who was described as a "master manipulator."