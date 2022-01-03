Are the Yellowjackets Good People? Or Pure Evil? You Decide

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

What would you do if you were starving (and possibly possessed) in the woods?

While we're still seeking answers to all the mysteries behind Showtime's Yellowjackets, we're still left grappling with feeling simultaneous pity, horror and empathy toward our favorite 1996 high school soccer team turned plane crash survivors. Sure, teenagers do messed up stuff all the time, like sleep with their BFF's boyfriend and flirt with their adult soccer coach. But left to their own devices, would every teenager stranded in the woods resort to cannibalism?

A flash forward of a camp-side cannibalistic feeding frenzy shows that these '90s teens did not have a typical high school experience one bit.

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress star as the adult versions of these high schoolers who, 25 years later, are still haunted by what happened out there in the forest. The psychological thriller pits past trauma against present-day threats like blackmail, poisoning and oh yeah, a few pesky murders.