E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

20 Things to Make Your New Year's Goals Attainable

From habit trackers and motivational reads to at-home gyms and meal prep essentials, these products will help you get it together in 2022.

By Emily Spain Dec 30, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!WellnessShop WellnessShop Home
E-Comm: Products for Your New Year’s Resolutions Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Has anyone already completed their 2022 mood board, decluttered their space, signed up for a gym membership and bought a new wardrobe? If so, we bow to you. But if you're like us, you need some help getting your priorities straight. 

Whether you're looking to clean up your diet, become a fitness guru, be more productive or drink more water, there's a bunch of products out there to get you closer to reaching those goals.

To help you prepare for your best year yet, we rounded up stuff like meditation cushionscycling bikesmeal delivery services and inspiring reads that will make your goals big or small feel more attainable.

Scroll below for our picks!

read
Problem-Solving Products From Amazon That Will Make a Difference in Your Life in 2022

The Habit Tracker

Putting your intentions on paper makes them official. Thanks to this habit tracker, you can hold yourself accountable by filling in the days you followed through on your promise to drink a certain amount of water, complete a workout or avoid eating sugar. It's perfect for keeping track of short-term and big-picture goals!

$18
Appointed

Florensi Zabuton Meditation Mat

Is one of your resolutions to meditate more? Make sure to pick up a meditation mat to make your practice more comfortable. Thanks to this thick mat, you can avoid leg and ankle pain while correcting posture.

$70
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Kardashian Manager Angela Kukawski Dead After Suspected Murder

2

Farrah Abraham Honors Daughter's Father on Anniversary of His Death

3
Exclusive

See Terry Bradshaw's Stepdaughter Lacey Share Her Surrogacy Journey

Headspace Membership

Meditating is super rewarding, but it can be hard when you first start. Why can't I focus? Am I doing this right? Have I reached enlightenment? How much time has passed? These are all common thoughts to have as a beginner. Thankfully, Headspace's guided meditations will help you stay mindful and confident in your meditation practice.

$13/Month
Headspace

Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb)

Get those legs and arms toned by summer thanks to these wrist and ankle weights!

$49
Bala
$49
Amazon

Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Removable Straw

With time markers to encourage you to hydrate, this 100% BPA-free plastic water bottle will help you drink more water in the new year. Additionally, it has a wide-mouth opening and flip top lid. Plus, it's available in 13 gradient shades!

$23
Amazon

Bamboo Cutting Board With Containers and Locking Lid

Set yourself up for mealtime success with these genius all-in-one prep board. You can chop, peel and dice without the mess thanks to a built-in drop zone that fills up containers with your veggies and fruits. The best part? There's a phone and tablet holder to help you follow recipes or cooking classes.

$64
$60
Amazon

Airtight Glass Meal Prep Containers (10-Pack)

Thanks to these glass containers, you can keep your prepped meals fresh until it's time to eat. Not to mention, they're easy to clean, store or take on the go.

$42
$40
Amazon

Daily Harvest Subscription

If you don't want to spend time meal prepping every week, look no further than Daily Harvest! The organic and vegan meal delivery service has a plethora of healthy eats that are super delicious. More info here on why we love Daily Harvest so much! Even better, you can score $25 off your first box using the coupon code ENEWS25.

$6-$9/Serving
Daily Harvest

The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle

Want to read more or improve your life in meaningful ways in 2022? Pick up The Power of Now. In short, it "takes readers on an inspiring spiritual journey to find their true and deepest self and reach the ultimate in personal growth and spirituality: the discovery of truth and light."

$17
$8
Amazon

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe

With ultra-cushioned soles and energy return technology, these running shoes will set you up for success—whether your goal is to run a marathon or take daily jogs.

$120
Nordstrom
$120
Nordstrom

Qingping Bluetooth Clock

For those who intend to improve their time management and overall productivity, this clock makes for the perfect addition to your desk. It shows the time and serves as an alarm clock, interval timer, count up timer, temperature and humidity monitor.

$23
$17
Amazon

The MYX II

Enjoy dozens of trainer-led live and on-demand classes from the comfort of your home! The MYX II Bike provides you with in-workout data including heart rate, speed, cadence and distance to help you keep track of your New Year's fitness resolutions with ease. For a limited time, you can score $300 in savings by getting $100 off + free shipping and assembly ($200 value) with code: MYXHAPPY100.

$1,399
MYXfitness

Bondi Boost Intensive Spray

If you're looking to strengthen and grow your hair, we suggest buying Bondi Boost's Intensive Spray—it's done wonders for our hair! Packed with Vitamin B5 and essential oils, a few spritz of this leave-in treatment will promote a thicker, fuller looking mane with daily use.

$20
Ulta

SmartSweets Variety Pack

You can still clean up your diet while indulging in something sweet! SmartSweets' snacks have less than 4g of sugar and 110 calories for the whole bag, so you can treat yourself to your favorite candies without the guilt.

$24
Amazon

Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm

Before you change up your entire skincare routine in the new year, let's start with step one: the cleanser. As suggested by dermatologists and skincare gurus alike, begin your routine with a cleansing balm. We love this one from Glow Recipe because it's gentle on skin, but effective when it comes to removing makeup and impurities and keeping skin hydrated. You'd be surprised at how a solid cleansing ritual can make a big difference in your skin!

$32
Amazon
$32
Sephora

Wacaco Minipresso NS Portable Espresso Machine

Every year, we make the resolution to maintain a better sleep schedule, but it doesn't usually work out. Thankfully, espresso exists, and Wacaco's portable espresso machine allows us to stay caffeinated and happy on the go. Let's face it, you can get a lot more accomplished when you don't feel the need to nap all the time.

$60
$55
Amazon

Ban.do Wellness Workbook

Sometimes structure is needed when keeping and setting goals. Enter Ban.do's wellness workbook that has 100 pages on goals, exploration, action, and relaxation, plus artwork, tear-away cards, balance charts and check-in sheets.

$19
Ban.do
$19
Amazon

Mueller Austria Juicer

Juice it up in the new year! Whether you want to jump on the TikTok-approved carrot juice train or you're looking for an easy way to get in fruits and veggies, this compact and powerful juicer will help you do all of that.

$70
Amazon

Ready for more must-haves for the new year? Check out these 20 things to level up your home in 2022!

Trending Stories

1

Kardashian Manager Angela Kukawski Dead After Suspected Murder

2

Farrah Abraham Honors Daughter's Father on Anniversary of His Death

3
Exclusive

See Terry Bradshaw's Stepdaughter Lacey Share Her Surrogacy Journey

4

Chris Martin Sells Malibu Mansion He Shared With Dakota Johnson

5

Did You Spot This Editing Mistake in Don’t Look Up?

Latest News

20 Things to Make Your New Year's Goals Attainable

11 Best-Selling Products on Amazon That Will Save You Money in 2022

30 Celebs Whose Real Names You Will Never Guess

Finished Binging Emily in Paris? Here’s What to Watch Next

Katharine McPhee Responds to "Haters" of Her Post-Baby Bikini Pic

Meghan King Sets the Record Straight on "Distance" With Ex Cuffe Biden

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Proposal Site For Date