Go Inside the Fabulous Lives of the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast

Eight celebrity offspring will go from Hollywood to a working ranch on E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. Just how much of an adjustment will it be? Go inside their lavish lives to find out.

By Allison Crist Jan 12, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Relatively Famous Ranch Rules
Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Living the good life.

Simply being born into a famous family comes with all kinds of perks: private planes, fancy cars, luxury estates—such is the life of a celebrity child. Many embrace the lavish way of living and some even go on to create empires of their own, but regardless, they all benefit from having a well-known last name. 

The cast of E!'s brand new series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is no exception.

However, none of that matters now. As part of the upcoming show, eight celebrity offspring are abandoning Los Angeles for a remote Colorado ranch where they'll take on a series of outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove they're more than just their parent's children, and, more importantly, try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

To show just how much of an adjustment this will be for the cast—which includes everyone from Shaquille O'Neal's son to David Hasselhoff's daughter—we're taking a look at all eight stars' opulent lives.

Keep scrolling to go inside the fabulous lives of the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast!

Then, catch a sneak peek at the brand new series here.

E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. with two-back-to-back episodes.

Instagram
Making the Big Bucks

Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff doesn't just live in a luxury home—she sells them, too! The 31-year-old is one of Beverly Hills' top real estate agents. 

Instagram
Sightseer

Warning: One look at Tay's Instagram may be enough to spark major wanderlust. When she's not showing million-dollar homes to clients, Tay can be seen traveling the globe—oftentimes with her fiancé, Madison Fiore.

Instagram
An Unmatched Sense of Style

A singer-songwriter on the rise, Ebie can often be found in the studio or posting the tastiest of treats to @EbieEats. Regardless of what she's doing, you can always bet that she's going to be rocking an incredible outfit while doing it.

Instagram
Poolside

In case you were wondering, yes, Ebie's amazing sense of style extends to her swimsuit collection as well.

Instagram
Home in the Hills

Spain, France, Greece, Italy—you name it, and Redmond Parker has probably been there. However, it's Beverly Hills that remains the world traveler's home.

Instagram
Jet (Ski) Setter

Serial entrepreneur during the week, adventure-seeker on the weekend.

Instagram
Relaxing Like a Royal

The oldest of seven kids, Jasmin Lawrence makes sure to take advantage of alone time when she can—especially if that means lounging in a gorgeous pool.

Instagram
Going Out Out

Don't get it twisted, though—Jasmin loves a good night out, too!

Instagram
Festival After Festival

As both a model and a DJ, Myles O'Neal is the real deal. His music career has taken him on tour and to several music festivals across the U.S.

Instagram
Fashion Week Fun

Myles' modeling career has brought about equally incredible opportunities, like walking in Paris Fashion Week.

Instagram
Living the Glam Life

Hana Giraldo documents much of her life as a singer and actress on her Instagram and YouTube channel, and boy, is it fabulous! Think fancy cars, exotic trips and the best of the best in fashion.

Instagram
Private Jets Galore

Flying commercial? Nahhh, not these Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars. 

Instagram
Cowboy in Training

A professional wrestler, Austin Gunn is almost always in the gym. But judging on this snapshot of him and a horse he said is named Stetson, he may have a future career as a cowboy.

Instagram
Muscles & Mirrors

Being a wrestler requires lots of training...and plenty of ab pics, too!

Instagram
On the Town

Nights out in Los Angeles? Harry James Thornton's down.

Instagram
Shredding the Pavement

Harry may be a professional prop master, but his skateboarding is no stunt.

