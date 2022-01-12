Go Inside the Fabulous Lives of the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast

Watch : "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Living the good life.

Simply being born into a famous family comes with all kinds of perks: private planes, fancy cars, luxury estates—such is the life of a celebrity child. Many embrace the lavish way of living and some even go on to create empires of their own, but regardless, they all benefit from having a well-known last name.

The cast of E!'s brand new series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is no exception.

However, none of that matters now. As part of the upcoming show, eight celebrity offspring are abandoning Los Angeles for a remote Colorado ranch where they'll take on a series of outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove they're more than just their parent's children, and, more importantly, try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

To show just how much of an adjustment this will be for the cast—which includes everyone from Shaquille O'Neal's son to David Hasselhoff's daughter—we're taking a look at all eight stars' opulent lives.