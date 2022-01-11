E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meet the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast (& Their Famous Parents)

E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is taking eight celebrity kids out of Hollywood and into the wild. Get to know Taylor Hasselhoff, Myles O'Neal, Harry James Thornton and more of the cast!

Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Saddle up!

Soon, eight celebrity offspring will venture from Hollywood to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Why? To prove they're more than just their famous last names.

More importantly, they'll try and reopen the property, Saddleback Ranch, which faced a devastating year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic. 

E!'s cameras will be there to catch it all as part of the brand new reality TV series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, including the cast's attempts to complete the most outrageous, messy and challenging tasks they've ever done, from sheep shearing to artificial insemination.

Among those trading their designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots are rising musician Ebie, the daughter of the legendary Eazy-E and model-DJ Myles O'Neal, the son of basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal. There's also Austin Gunn, a second-generation professional wrestler following in his father Billy Gunn's footsteps, along with Ray Parker Jr.'s entrepreneur son Redmond Parker.

Keep scrolling to meet them all in addition to their famous parents!

Then, catch a sneak peek at the brand new series here.

E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres this Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. with two-back-to-back episodes.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Harry James Thornton

Harry James Thornton, son of Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, is a prop master in LA. 

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Jasmin Lawrence

Jasmin Lawrence is the daughter of famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence and stepdaughter of three-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Hana Giraldo

Daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Hana Giraldo is also a musician and entertainer.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Myles O'Neal

Model and DJ Myles O’Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and reality matriarch Shaunie O’Neal.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Instagram
Austin Gunn

As a second-generation professional wrestler, Austin Gunn must work twice as hard to impress his dad, Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment/Getty Images
Ebie

As the daughter of hip-hop legend and pioneer rapper Eazy-E, Ebie is now carving her own path as a rising musician and performer in LA.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff

Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff, daughter of Hollywood beach hunk David Hasselhoff, is a self-proclaimed "daddy’s girl" and a luxury real estate agent.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Redmond Parker

A serial entrepreneur, Ray Parker Jr. is the son of Grammy-Award-winning musician and actor Redmond Parker.

