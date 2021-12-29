Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Wife Maria Expecting Baby After Multiple Miscarriages

After battling recurrent pregnancy loss, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie are set to welcome their third child in the new year.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 32-year-old actor shared an Instagram photo of the couple with their daughter Pia Henrie, 2, and son James Henrie at the latter's first birthday celebration, with the kids wearing "Big Sister" and "Big Brother" shirts.
"Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday…" David wrote. "#3 #bigbrother"
The actor added, "We are going to wait until birth for the gender reveal. Couldn't think of a better gender reveal then that am I right?!"
On his Instagram Story, David posted a video showing the kids sitting on a chair on the deck of a beach property. He also revealed that they struggled to build their family, reflecting on their losses and journey to baby No. 3.
"As I sit here overlooking the ocean I am a bit overwhelmed with gratitude for how awesome my wife has been the past couple years," he said. "Christmas Day 2019 my wife suffered her 4th miscarriage and thought from then on that Christmas would be a day of mourning...However, God had other plans...Christmas Day 2020 she gave birth naturally to my son James."
He continued, "Now this past year she suffered yet another miscarriage, our 5th. I'm proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we've been given another chance with our 3rd child and we are hopefully clear of miscarriage danger."
The holidays are typically a painful time for people battling infertility and recurrent miscarriage, as it represents the end of another year of trying for a baby. It is also a popular time for pregnancy announcements and festive family photos with kids. On his Instagram Story, David offered words of comfort for those still struggling to build their family.
On his Instagram Story, David wrote, "If anyone is struggling with miscarriage there are organizations out there to help you like @lifeperspectivesofficial and others. A lot of people don't talk about miscarriage, but it's real and it's traumatizing in ways you may not even be aware. Pls reach out for help. And always knows [sic] your little angels above you are smiling down upon you."