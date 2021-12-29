Will XOMG Pop's First Performance Be Ruined? See Jessalynn Siwa Scramble for Microphones

Watch : XOMG Pop's MAJOR Microphone Mishap Before First Performance

There's nothing but treble here.

Ahead of XOMG Pop's big debut performance during E!'s Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which aired Dec. 28, manager Jessalynn Siwa faced an unexpected issue: The microphones were subpar.

"Stop, just stop," Jessalynn called out to interrupt the girl group's practice. "Ok you guys, you've got to listen to the music. We're going to adjust some levels."

Jessalynn instructed singer Dallas to perform her rap to test the volume, before JoJo Siwa realized that the "problem is the music just drowns her out."

"They all sing the whole time," Jessalynn pointed out. "Their mics need to be up."

Jessalynn was on a mission to find replacement microphones. "What can we do to fix their situation? We need better mics," she added. "We have two hours. We can get mics here. We live in L.A."

As JoJo advised, the group needed "six good, clean microphones" for their performance.

"These mics, they're not designed for singing," JoJo said in a confessional. "They're designed for speaking. If we were doing a TED Talk, these mics would be perfect. We're doing the furthest thing from a TED Talk."