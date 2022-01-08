E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Can You Guess These Celebrity Siblings?

While it's clear good genes run in the family, fame unfortunately does not. Ahead of E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premiere on Jan. 12, see these surprising A-lister siblings below.

By Samantha Bergeson Jan 08, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVShowsCelebritiesNBCURelatively Famous Ranch Rules
Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Keeping it all in the family!

While fame sometimes does fall far from the tree, celebrities are just like everyone: They have families, siblings and yes, sometimes even blood-related dopplegangers. From twin siblings (sorry, not always identical) to younger sibs, A-listers prove that good looks definitely run in the family. 

And now E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules reality series is putting famous family members to the test. Eight celebrity kids will leave their sweet digs in Hollywood to live on a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Real estate agent Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff is the daughter of David Hasselhoff, while model DJ Myles O'Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Billy Bob Thornton's son Harry James Thornton, late N.W.A. star Eazy-E's daughter Ebie and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence round out the cast, along with more celeb kids. Does this crew have what it takes to survive on a ranch? 

Well, we'll just have to find out. 

photos
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast

In the meantime, check out celebrity siblings over the years below to see what more famous families are up to! 

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres with two-back-to-back episodes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.  

Instagram

This pretty blonde is the sister of a super-famous boy bander. Can you guess who he is?

sheffhallamuni/Twitter
Harry & Gemma Styles
Valerie Macon/Getty Images

This blue-eyed hottie has two brothers in the business. Bet you can't guess who they are!

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Liam, Chris & Luke Hemsworth
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NUVOtv

Which triple-threat diva calls this brunette her little sis?

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Jennifer & Lynda Lopez
David Buchan/Getty Images

This cutie has three talented older brothers. Can you guess who they are?

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Kevin, Nick, Frankie & Joe Jonas
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for EFG

This heartthrob is following in the musical footsteps of his older pop star sister. Who is she?

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
David Hudson & Katy Perry
Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM

Which superstar performer has previously written about her handsome little brother in her songs?

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Taylor & Austin Swift
David Livingston/Getty Images

Which pop-rocker and actress is this child star's older sister?

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Demi Lovato & Madison De La Garza
Saskia Bagchus/All Access/Sipa USA

Can you guess which headline-making pop star is related to this young actor?

Saskia Bagchus/All Access/Sipa USA
Miley & Braison Cyrus
Dimitrios Kambouris/VF11/WireImage

Which stunning action star is this good-looking fella's twin sister?

Dimitrios Kambouris/VF11/WireImage
Hunter & Scarlett Johansson
Twitter

Can you guess which Oscar winner loves to enjoy coffee and doughnuts with her bro?

Twitter
John & Reese Witherspoon
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

We wonder if this guy also inherited his bro's dancing skills. Which mega-talented R&B performer is his relative?

Scott Gries/Getty Images
Usher & James Lackey
Mychal Watts/WireImage

Good looks run in the family! Can you guess which actress and former Disney Channel star is this pretty lady's sister?

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Stella & Vanessa Hudgens
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

This red-haired actress' gorgeous younger sister also caught the acting bug. Can you guess who she is?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Robyn & Blake Lively
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This hottie and his famous older sis both inherited killer good looks. Can you guess who she is?

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Joshua & Jessica Alba
David Livingston/Getty Images

Which stunning star is this woman's sister?

Dave J Hogan/French Select via Getty Images
Sharon & Kelly Stone
photos
View More Photos From Guess the Celebrity Siblings!

Trending Stories

1

See Dakota Johnson’s Subtle Yet Chic Hairstyle Change

2

Coco Austin Claps Back After Being Called a "Train Wreck"

3

Gordon Ramsay Gives Brutal Thoughts on Daughter's "Pathetic" Boyfriend

4

How Jennifer Lopez Is Supporting "Amazing" Ben Affleck's Latest Movie

5

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite in Miami After Breakup

Latest News

Save 70% During Abercrombie’s Winter Sale With Prices Starting at $9

Save 50% During the Epic, Can't Miss Spanx End of Season Sale

Can You Guess These Celebrity Siblings?

This Magical Vitamin C With 67.1K Sephora "Loves" is 50% Off Today

The Best Finds From Anthropologie's Tag Sale: Now an Extra 50% Off!

The 13 Best Deals From Coach Outlet's Fresh Start Sale

Madewell Secret Stock Sale: Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 70% Off