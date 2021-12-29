36 Celeb-Recommended Sweaters From Candace Cameron Bure, Kathy Hilton, Charli D'Amelio & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's the perfect season to snuggle up with a blanket and just lounge around. Unfortunately, we can't do that all of the time, but we can wear some super soft sweaters to bring that level of comfort everywhere we go. Thankfully, you don't have to bust your budget to get fashionable, high-quality, soft, sweaters. Your favorite celebrities shared their affordable sweater picks throughout 2021.
If you're looking for a new turtleneck, cardigan, sweater vest, sweater set, or knit pullover, we rounded up some stylish selections from Candace Cameron Bure, Kathy Hilton, JoJo Fletcher, Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Charli D'Amelio, Lala Kent, Carly Pearce, Kenya Moore, Paige DeSorbo, Kandi Burruss, Jade Roper Tolbert, Porsha Williams, Madison LeCroy, Ashley Iaconetti, Hunter McGrady, Cash Warren, and Maria Menounos.
Kirundo Balloon Sleeve Ribbed Wrap Chunky Knit Pullover
Kyle Richards shared, "Every time my friends see a sweater with a belted waist, they're always like 'this reminded me of you.' I always like to wear a sweater with a belted waist. Sweater weather is my favorite. This is nice to cinch your waist in if a sweater looks too bulky. I just like these neutral colors. This is really soft."
Candace Cameron Bure Boatneck Striped Sweater
"The best time to wear a striped sweater is….all the time! You know I love stripes! This sweater comes in a variety of colors with fun and vibrant options. Keep your friends and family cozy and stylish all winter long," Candace Cameron Bure told E!.
Romwe Women's Cable Knit Oversized Sweater Vest
"I get a ton of fashions on Amazon. There are just so many great fashion picks. I want to start with this vest. It's sort of oversized, a black sweater vest. When I first saw someone wear this, I was like 'I have to try this outfit, but I'm not sure if I'm cool enough to do it.' I promise you that you are cool enough. Layer it with an oversized white button-down underneath. Take your husband's or boyfriend's shirt or borrow one from a friend to wear under this. It's a really cute way to wear this sweater vest," The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher said in an recent Amazon roundup.
This is available in eight additional colors.
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft-Touch Crewneck Novelty Sweater
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kathy Hilton said, "You can even do it in Aspen with cute boots to play it down." Kyle Richards shared, "This sweater is really soft and it's one of those fabrics that's a little bit stretchy. It's really cute."
Kathy agreed, adding, "This I have to say is so soft and I'm really sensitive, so I actually picked this out. I think this is a definite for all the girls. It's beautiful. I just really love this. How many sweaters make you itch? Not this one." This sweater is also available in other colors and patterns.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe in Onyx
Kris Jenner told E! News, "It's the perfect companion for chilly winter evenings, cozy movie nights, and lazy Sunday mornings!"
Social Tourist Cropped Sweater Cami
"I'm obsessed with the Leopard Print Cropped Sweater Cami from Social Tourist," Charli D'Amelio told E!. "It is so versatile - it can be dressed up or down and also can be worn in spring or winter, depending on if you want to pair it with a shrug or jacket. I also LOVE the Faux Leather Mini Skirt as well as the Seamed Crew T-Shirt for a more casual look."
It also comes in plaid.
Dokotoo Womens Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigans
Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent said, "Everyone knows that I love to be cozy. No matter what season it is or what time of year, this is the coziest fleece jacket. It's really sleek. You can just throw it on, even as just a housecoat. It's so cute. There's no buttons. There's nothing on it. It's very very simple and so cozy. Plus, anything with a hood, I'm getting down with."
"If you don't throw this in your cart right now, you're messing up. I'm telling you that this is such a great gift. Everybody knows if you don't know what to get someone, give them something comfortable. Give them slippers. Give them this cozy fleece jacket. You can rock this in the house or you can go out in it. It's cute, right?"
This is available in 25 different solids and prints and it has 7,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Sdencin Women Houndstooth Pattern Knit Sweater Vest
Kathy Hilton asked, "Now, if you were going to take a trip to the mountains, how adorable is this?" Kyle Richards responded, "This is one of my favorite colors. I love it. This is really cute."
This sweater vest is available in 15 different colors.
BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Mock Neck Off The Shoulder Top
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss recently shared, "I love this shirt. It's super cute. I love the shoulders. We always need a good, white top. I think it's a staple piece. This is winter white. Some people don't like to wear white in the winter. I wear white all year long. I feel like any time you want to stand out, get yourself something that's white and cute. This top is cute. I love this shirt."
This top also comes in cream and black.
Hotapei Sweater Vest Women Oversized
"Look how cute that is! Exactly how it's shown here is amazing, with a white shirt. I love that! Isn't that cool? it's really cute," Kyle Richards said.
Miessial Women's Cable Knit Lantern Sleeve Sweater
Bachelor in Paradise icon Jade Roper Tolbert said, "This is the blue cable sweater, and it has balloon sleeves. So, you're getting that really pretty sleeve detail. You could fold the turtleneck down. Here's another hack, when you have a shirt that's a little bit longer, tuck in the end into your bra. It can make the sweater look more flattering."
Merokeety Womens Plaid Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan
Porsha Williams asked, "How pretty is this? It's heavy too. This is beautiful. This is an open front cardigan, look at it. Again, it's all about layering this fall. And, yes these are real packets. If you are a fashionista like I know a lot of you guys are, this is the perfect cardigan to put a belt with right here, a nice big buckle belt would look good with this."
"The sleeves are nice and long. The color is beautiful, really refreshed and great for fall. This is absolutely gorgeous and I love the length of it as well. Nice and long, so make sure you check that out. There are a few different colors too."
Mafulus Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweater Set Off Shoulder Knit Top + Drawstring Waist Short
Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy said, "I wore this in Hawaii. You can wear it as a sleep set if you want. It's comfy. It's super soft and comes with little shorts that have a drawstring. They're really flattering. I have these in nude. You can wear it off the shoulder if you want. It's great quality, I'm serious. Make sure you check this out."
This set comes in 18 different colors.
PrettyGarden Women's Crew Neck Loose Drop Shoulder Lantern Sleeve Sweater
JoJo Fletcher shared, "We all want to be cozy. I got the perfect, oversized, chunky sweater. It's the cutest thing to just layer with leggings or throw it on with jeans. You'll feel cozy and cute. I love that balloon sleeve, which gives it more of a fashion sense. It's so soft too. You can't have enough of these."
This sweater is available in 11 additional colors.
The Drop Women's Nomi Cut-Out Sweater
Lala Kent remarked, "Oh my gosh. This. This cut-out creates a cute little vibe, taking this from being so simple to 'oh, that's interesting.' It feels kind of elevating without trying. I don't like to try very hard. These work with the black leather leggings. With this, I like the zip booties. Every single that I've chosen you can pair with those black, faux leather leggings."
This sweater is also available in blue and black.
Dokotoo Womens Winter Solid Turtleneck Balloon Long Sleeve Sweaters
Paige DeSorbo explained, "This is not my typical color that I would wear. This looks so cozy and so cool so I had to add it in. It's your classic next winter sweater. It's also good to have these chunky sweaters in your closet. These are the perfect ones because they're not itchy. I love this material because it lets you breathe and you can wear a little tank underneath. This comes in other colors too."
There are 32 colors to choose from. This sweater is super popular, with 3,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
Jade Roper Tolbert shared, "Here is one of the cardigans, that I purchased. It would even look cute tied in the front in a really cute way that I saw, I've been watching all these fashion accounts on TikTok. It's a really pretty crocheted timeless kind of cardigan that you can wear with anything."
This cardigan has 3,700+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck Chunky Knit Loose Oversized Sweater
Lala Kent remarked, "Oh my gosh. Everyone needs a chunky sweater. Too bad Jax Taylor didn't start his chunky sweater line now because it would have been a hit. It's all about timing. Now, all I buy are these big, chunky sweaters. This is a chunky, basic turtleneck sweater that you can rock at any time. I like to wear mine with necklaces on. There are three compartments here and if you have a baby, you know that you need a lot of compartments to keep all your stuff in. This bag is a must-have. The color is amazing. Look at that hardware."
This chunky knit sweater is available in 19 colors.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater
Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo said, "This is an Amazon essentials sweater. This is a men's sweater, but I actually picked it for the girls because I feel like there's a trend of oversized and wearing menswear. Don't be afraid to order men's clothes. Also, if you're buying your husband or boyfriend something, you can feel good because you also get to wear it."
This sweater has 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Angashion Oversized Chunky Knit Color Block Drop Shoulder Batwing Sleeve Pullover Sweater
"This is a really cute block sweater that I paired with Levi's. This is oversized. I would also wear it with a pair of leather leggings," Jade Roper Tolbert said.
Saodimallsu Bell Sleeve Flowy Oversized Crochet Ruched Pullover Sweaters
"I love this because you can easily make this look like a completely different sweater. All you have to do is untie this and pull this little part down to create a completely different look, going from a cropped sweater to a full-length sweater. You can also make a cute, little bow. This shade of grey is very in right now, even with baby clothes. I see this grey everywhere. Everyone looks good in this color, no matter what your skin tone is," Lala Kent shared.
This convertible sweater comes in 16 colors.
Asskdan Women's V Neckline Button Down Knitwear
Paige DeSorbo said, "This is a classic cardigan. It's great for moms. I wear cardigans all the time. This is great for people who you don't know what to get them. Also, this is very transitional period. A cardigan is versatile. You could wear it open. You could wear it with trousers. I like where in cardigans with a little mini skirts and a knee-high boot. I like this with a pair of blue jeans or a pair of black jeans. I like the contrast. This one is pretty true to size. This is the perfect sweater for you."
If you love the white, but you want even more options, there are many colors to choose from.
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Leopard Print Long Sleeve Crew Neck Knitted Oversized Pullover Sweaters
"Oh my god. I love this. I am obsessed with animal print now. It's like an addiction. Again, I'm on Amazon ordering animal print rugs [and] animal print sweaters. This is so cute," Lala Kent said in her Amazon fashion roundup.
All Worthy Hunter McGrady Knit Top with Puff Sleeve
"This is one of my favorite new drops. It's the perfect sweater/long sleeve. I have worn it with jeans, sweats and even as pajamas! Sure to make a huge hit," Hunter McGrady shared with E!.
Ermonn Womens 2 Piece Sweater Outfits
Porsha Williams said, "This is so cute. I feel like this is the type of item that you literally want to buy in every color, especially when we're talking about loungewear being cute at the house by yourself. If you got a man, trust me, the shorts gonna be talking. So freakin cute."
"The top right here, you can throw it off on one shoulder, just super cute. I mean in the kitchen or watching Netflix or whatever, it's just super cute and I love this color. This olive is absolutely beautiful and the material is nice and soft." This set is available in 18 colors.
Peak Velocity Men's V-Neck Merino Wool Thermolite Sweater
"This is a men's v-neck. It comes in multiple colors. This looks good on all guys. I think it's the cozy effect, right? It's like I want to hug him because he's wearing this sweater," Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti said.
ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Casual Pullover Sweater
Ashley Iaconetti explained, "This is definitely on the more affordable scale. It's a turtleneck. It has a nice high neck. I feel like Kris Jenner in this. The sleeve narrows at the bottom and it looks like you have a little wingspan here, you know? It's so flattering. It's so cute. It's so soft. Wow. It's so cute. I love it so much. It has a little give. I just love the neckline. You can wear it up high or scrunch it and wear it lower. It's universal. It's a staple. It's something you're never going to get tired of seeing in your closet."
This turtleneck has 13,700+ five-star Amazon reviews and 33 colorways. Kenya Moore said, "This is just such staple, soft, and comfy. You can pair this with the leggings. This is a great first date sweater with a gorgeous bag and boots."
SheIn Women's Open Front Fuzzy Cardigan Sweater
Kyle Richards said, "Anybody who knows me knows I have so many of these sweaters in my closet. This is just great. It's cozy. I wear these all day long. I've been told that I can't buy any more of these because I love them so much. I wear them in my house. I wear them out. They're so comfortable, soft, cozy, and they're really cute."
Goodthreads Women's Boucle Shaker Stitch Balloon-Sleeve Sweater
"This is from an Amazon brand, Goodthreads. This is a perfect neutral," Ashley Iaconetti declared.
This sweater comes in 12 different colors. Kyle Richards said, "I love wearing this color. This is one of my favorite colors to wear in the fall. I love this and it's super soft. This is another great basic staple to have. I love this with skinny jeans."
Tipsy Elves Santa Claws Dog Sweater
Carly Pearce told E!, "My dog June and I have gotten into the holiday spirit early this year. June loves to go on walks, and as the temperatures drop in Nashville, I think she'd love this 'Santa Claws' inspired sweater to keep her warm."
SheIn Women's High Neck Drop Shoulder Raw Hem Crop Sweater Pullovers
Ashley Iaconetti remarked, "SHEIN always has the cutest, most trendy clothes. This is so incredibly soft. It is a little bit cropped."
This sweater also comes in black and red.
The Drop Women's Dara Slim Fitted Variegated Rib Polo Sweater
Paige DeSorbo included this in her list of Amazon office wardrobe essentials, remarking, "I talk about this top all the time. The tennis trend isn't going anywhere. The way you can take it from the summer to the fall is changing up the colors. Anything with a collar is really in style right now. This is ribbed. I'm also a really big fan of navy blue. I've worn this a ton of times and I bought it in the summer. It's definitely been worth the money and it's not expensive at all. It's a really nice top because it's transitional. You can wear it to work and you can also wear it on the weekends. I've paired this with a white tennis skirt, but for work I would probably pair it with a tan trouser."
It's also available in beige.
SheIn Women's Mock Neck Short Cap Sleeve Sweater
"This sweater, I love this! I saw this and immediately was like 'I need to order this.' It's ribbed. It has a mock neck, which we adore. You need to order this right now," Paige DeSorbo shared in her office wardrobe roundup.
This sweater also comes in black, brown, and grey.
Jenni Kayne Sweaters
"Jenni Kayne's cashmere sweaters are the softest ever. They make a great his and her gift," Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren told E!.
Tahari Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
Maria Menounos shared with E!, "Knits are a must every winter, and they're so easy to dress up! This festive green cashmere sweater is so luxe and cozy."
