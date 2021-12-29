36 Celeb-Recommended Sweaters From Candace Cameron Bure, Kathy Hilton, Charli D'Amelio & More

Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent said, "Everyone knows that I love to be cozy. No matter what season it is or what time of year, this is the coziest fleece jacket. It's really sleek. You can just throw it on, even as just a housecoat. It's so cute. There's no buttons. There's nothing on it. It's very very simple and so cozy. Plus, anything with a hood, I'm getting down with."

"If you don't throw this in your cart right now, you're messing up. I'm telling you that this is such a great gift. Everybody knows if you don't know what to get someone, give them something comfortable. Give them slippers. Give them this cozy fleece jacket. You can rock this in the house or you can go out in it. It's cute, right?"

This is available in 25 different solids and prints and it has 7,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.