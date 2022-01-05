Relive Every Celebrity Who Brought Their Parent as a Red Carpet Date

Watch : "Don't Look Up" Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry & More

When it comes to red carpets, bringing a parent as a date is cool.

Just in case we needed another reason to swoon more over hunks like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, all of these A-listers have once brought their moms as red carpet dates. Plus who can forget Jared Leto thanking his gorgeously ageless mother after winning an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014?

From father-daughter nights out with Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard, to Reese Witherspoon inviting her mom Betty Reese to accompany her to an awards show, it's clear these celebrities keep their families close.

Now, as E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is set to premiere on Jan. 12, it's time for a new crop of celeb kids to try their hand in the spotlight—and at the ranch.

The reality series follows eight A-lister offspring as they move to working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. David Hasselhoff, Shaquille O'Neal, Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Lawrence and more celebrities are encouraging their children to follow their dreams...and learn a few things about life on a farm.