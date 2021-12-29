Squid Game About to Get the Green Light for 2 More Seasons, Creator Says

Netflix is about ready to say "green light" to a second and third season of Squid Game, according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.
Hwang gave this promising update about the hit survival thriller during a Dec. 28 interview with the Korean Broadcasting System. Per The Korea Times, Hwang told KBS that he's been "in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three."
As for when the renewal will become official? Hwang teased, "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."
This is certainly promising news for Squid Game fans, who've been waiting for word about a second season since the show's smash debut in September. Though there hasn't been any official word from Netflix about Squid Game's renewal, Hwang has remained optimistic about the show's eventual return.
Back in November, Hwang said that the demand for more Squid Game has left him "no choice" but to pursue a season two, adding, "I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."
At that time, Netflix told E! News that a second season was in discussion at the streamer but not formally confirmed.
Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon, reaching 142 million member households globally within its first four weeks, according to a Netflix letter to investors. In fact, shortly after Squid Game's launch, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, predicted that the show would be the streamer's "biggest show ever."
The popular series follows a group of strangers struggling with debt—played by Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae and more—who agree to play games from their childhood in the hope of winning a large sum of money. The competition is easier said than done, as there's a lethal twist: Those who fail at the games are killed.
Season one of Squid Game is available now on Netflix.