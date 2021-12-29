Squid Game About to Get the Green Light for 2 More Seasons, Creator Says

Watch : Necessary Realness: Will Morgan Survive the Dalgona Game?

Netflix is about ready to say "green light" to a second and third season of Squid Game, according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Hwang gave this promising update about the hit survival thriller during a Dec. 28 interview with the Korean Broadcasting System. Per The Korea Times, Hwang told KBS that he's been "in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three."

As for when the renewal will become official? Hwang teased, "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

This is certainly promising news for Squid Game fans, who've been waiting for word about a second season since the show's smash debut in September. Though there hasn't been any official word from Netflix about Squid Game's renewal, Hwang has remained optimistic about the show's eventual return.

Back in November, Hwang said that the demand for more Squid Game has left him "no choice" but to pursue a season two, adding, "I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."