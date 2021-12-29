Find Out Why a "Really Rude" Dance Mom Is Begging for a Second Chance on Dance Pop Revolution

Watch : Jess Siwa SHUTS DOWN Dance Mom Tracy

This stage mom is taking it to the next level.

During E!'s Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which aired Dec. 28, Jessalynn Siwa has to put one parent in her place. Kinley's mom, Tracy, takes issue with how much stage time her daughter gets in the spotlight, and as the final round approaches, Tracy encourages Kinley to ask for a bigger singing part.

"Ask Jess what you need to do in order to get a bigger part in the next song," Tracy instructed. "Ask her what you need to work on."

But Kinley got uncomfortable, saying, "No, that would be really rude."

And so Tracy took matters into her own hands and pulled Jessalynn aside.

"I just want you to know, as a mom, I feel like...I know Dallas didn't get a part in the first song but she got a bigger part than Kinley," Tracy pointed out, comparing Kinley to the other performers. "I kept thinking about the industry people there, that's all. My kid is good."