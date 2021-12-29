E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Find Out Why a "Really Rude" Dance Mom Is Begging for a Second Chance on Dance Pop Revolution

"My kid is good," Kinley's mother, Tracy, says in an exclusive sneak peek at Siwas Dance Pop Revolution. Watch the cringey discussion with Jessalynn Siwa below.

This stage mom is taking it to the next level. 

During E!'s Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which aired Dec. 28, Jessalynn Siwa has to put one parent in her place. Kinley's mom, Tracy, takes issue with how much stage time her daughter gets in the spotlight, and as the final round approaches, Tracy encourages Kinley to ask for a bigger singing part. 

"Ask Jess what you need to do in order to get a bigger part in the next song," Tracy instructed. "Ask her what you need to work on." 

But Kinley got uncomfortable, saying, "No, that would be really rude." 

And so Tracy took matters into her own hands and pulled Jessalynn aside. 

 "I just want you to know, as a mom, I feel like...I know Dallas didn't get a part in the first song but she got a bigger part than Kinley," Tracy pointed out, comparing Kinley to the other performers. "I kept thinking about the industry people there, that's all. My kid is good." 

JoJo Siwa Through the Years

Jessalynn clapped back, "She's not as good as Brooke and Kiya." 

In a confessional, Jessalynn continued, "Tracy is freaking out. She's used to Kinley being the star and for me, Kinley's a 10 out of 10. But I have six girls who are a 10 out of 10. Tracy needs to get it under control." 

As JoJo Siwa instructed the girls on how to work the stage, it was Tracy's turn to vent to the cameras. 

"I'm not going to stop trying my hardest to get Kinley everything that she wants out of life," Tracy promised. "She doesn't want to be a backup dancer to a bunch of other singers in a pop group. She wants to be a superstar." 

Watch the cringey clip above!

