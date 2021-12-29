E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

This Queer Eye Season 6 Sneak Peek Couldn't Be Sweeter—Literally

The Fab Five enjoy a wild sugar rush in this exclusive teaser from season six of Netflix's Queer Eye. See the laugh-out-loud scene here.

Watch: "Queer Eye" New Season: EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

A sweet sneak peek.

In this exclusive clip from Queer Eye's sixth season, premiering Dec. 31 on Netflix, the Fab Five try some delicious donuts at an Austin-based dessert shop called OMG Squee. The visit starts off hilariously, with Jonathan Van Ness requesting a chance to double-fist some donuts. 

"All I'm thinking about, all I'm ever gonna think about," JVN notes in a confessional, "lemon donuts over lemon donuts for more lemon donuts."

Karamo, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Tan France join in on the taste test, and soon Karamo and Tan find themselves experiencing quite the sugar rush. "I love these donuts," Karamo sings while dancing around. "I'm on a sugar high! I'm on a sugar high!"

Tan then begins to do the running-man dance, which is a TV moment we didn't know we needed. "This is why you don't give your kids sugar," a happy Karamo adds, joking that the situation is his "mother's nightmare."

Queer Eye Goes to Texas

The visit goes from sweet to spicy when the Fab Five tease Antoni for putting "nasty things" in his mouth. We're, of course, referring to the food expert funneling frosting directly into his gullet. Bobby quips later on, "Antoni will take anything in his mouth."

Now, before you get ahead of yourselves, Antoni himself clarifies, "Yes, I'm an inherently curious person. So if, like, somebody has a bottle of a mystery something and they want to put it in my mouth—I know how that sounds—I just can't help myself."

Before long, the Fab Five turn their attention to Sara, who is the reason they're at OMG Squee in the first place. Season six of Queer Eye follows the Fab Five as they bring their heartwarming advice, laugh-out-loud quips and incredible expertise to the people of Austin, Texas, including Sara.

For a taste of the season to come, be sure to watch the exclusive clip above.

