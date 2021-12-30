E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Finished Binging Emily in Paris Season 2? Here’s What to Watch Next

Say "au revoir" to Emily in Paris, and "bonjour" to your next binge watch.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 30, 2021
After binging season two of Emily in Paris, all we have to say is: Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) is ooh la la.

Did wE! wait a year for a new season and then finish it within 24 hours of its release? Yes, yes we did. With Alfie and Laurent G (Arnaud Binard) as new suitors for Emily (Lily Collins), vacations to Saint Tropez and Emily actually speaking some French, the Darren Star-produced series, released on Dec. 22, did not disappoint.

But if you're like us and are already looking for your next binge, then oui have the perfect list for you. From Mindy Kaling's Sex Lives of College Girls, to HBO Max's And Just Like That and Netflix's TwentySomethings: Austin, there's bound to be something that will have everyone lounging on their couch for hours.

You can put away your passport for now but pack your suitcases because these shows will have you traveling to Stowe, VT, New York City, Austin, TX and even back to college.

Plus, we'd never steer you wrong, there's plenty of eye candy in these series as well. 

While we patiently wait for season 3 of Emily in Paris, say "bonjour" to these shows. Scroll through the list below to find which series you need to add to your queue next.

HBO Max
Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Watch a new group of private school elite take over the Upper East Side in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot. Max (Thomas Doherty) and Obie (Eli Brown) will have you saying, "Chuck Bass, who?"

Kidding, we love you forever, Ed Westwick

Zack DeZon/Bravo
Winter House (Prime Video)

The sexual tension is hotter than the cocoa in Bravo's Winter House. Watch your favorite cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm head to Stowe, V.T. with their friends for a two-week vacation.

Available to steam on Prime Video.

Apple
Dickinson (Apple TV+)

A coming-of-age comedy about Emily Dickinson? What's not to love. 

Hailee Steinfeld stars as young Dickinson, a rebellious young poet who turns out to be an unexpected hero, in this Apple TV+ series set in the 19th century.

JABARI JACOBS/NETFLIX
Twentysomethings: Austin (Netflix)

Think 2021 version of Real World

Twentysomethings: Austin, which premiered Dec. 10 on Netflix, follows eight singles on their journey to find love as they move to Austin, share a house and try to figure out the dating scene in a post-pandemic (well, continued pandemic) world.

HBO Max
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

If you haven't seen The Sex Lives of College Girls yet, drop what you're doing now. The Mindy Kaling-created series on HBO Max follows four fist-year college suitemates, Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney as they navigate college life, parties, school and work balance and relationships.

With fun friendships, steamy relationships, a hilarious cast and not to mention, Timothée Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet, what more could we ask for?

HBO
And Just Like That (HBO Max)

If you're looking for a nostalgic show with a 2021 twist, this one's for you. Three of our favorite Manhattanites from Sex and the City, Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), are back for the reboot, And Just Like That... And this time, they're in their fifties and navigating sex and friendships in a post-pandemic world. 

Photo courtesy of TV Land
Younger (Paramount+)

If you're looking for another Darren Star-created series, you're in luck. Younger, starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, and Debi Mazar, follows 41-year-old single mother Liza Miller (Foster) who, after being mistaken as younger than she really is, decides to reboot her career and love life as a 26-year old.

 

