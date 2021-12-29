Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Honors "Love of My Life" Derek Underwood on Anniversary of His Death

Farrah Abraham is paying tribute to her late partner and the father of her daughter, Derek Underwood.
On Dec. 28, the Teen Mom star shared a touching message on Instagram to honor his memory. "13 years later, I'm grateful I see ‘FATHER' on your headstone today," she captioned a post featuring a photo of his grave. "I'm grateful for our family, I've learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, & depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others. In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD. The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed @sophialabraham."
Farrah concluded her post with, "A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, [and] giving me strength to make the world a better place."
When Farrah was on MTV's 16 & Pregnant in 2009, she revealed the devastating news that her then-boyfriend had been killed in a car crash in December 2008, a month before she gave birth to their daughter, Sophia.
The reality star, 30, also opened up about how the tragedy unfolded in her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended.
"I got off the phone and tried to calm down, but my mind was racing," she wrote. "Derek was the father of the baby I was carrying inside me. He was my first love, my only true love. Now Derek was gone forever, and so was my happy ending."
"Every year, we go to Derek's grave site," she added. "We take pictures, we record it, and I have a whole baby box for Sophia with letters and pictures telling how and why things happened, and why I'm here today alone."
Farrah's latest post comes seven months after she honored Derek's memory on his birthday in early May. "With all the emotion, love & strength at this time," she captioned an Instagram video of herself alongside her daughter. "Never forgetting the tragic accident but also just as hard are Happy Birthday days-for my best friend, for my soul mate, my love of my life & Sophia's father."