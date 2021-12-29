Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Says She's "Gonna Be Okay" After Sharing Photo From ER

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Alabama Barker is thanking those closest to her for their concern after a trip to the emergency room.



On Dec. 28, Alabama—whose dad is Travis Barker and mom Shanna Moakler—shared a photo of a hospital wristband, which included her name and information, to her Instagram Stories. Hours later, the 16-year-old gave her followers an update, sharing another post with the caption, "I'm gonna be okay! Thank you to everybody who made sure I was good." No further details were given and the cause for the trip remains undisclosed. E! News has reached out to reps for comment.



And if you needed further reassurance that Alabama is on the mend and doing A-okay, the teen also shared a few clips of herself from her TikTok account thereafter, proving that she's already back into the swing (and lip-sync) of things.



Alabama's health update comes just four days after she celebrated her 16th birthday in luxurious style on Dec. 24. For the special occasion, her rocker dad and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian went all out in celebration of the milestone.